Taro Daniel claims first ATP title

AFP-JIJI

ISTANBUL – Taro Daniel said he felt surprise at securing his first career ATP World Tour title with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory over Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri in the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Open final on Sunday.

The world No. 114 had a great week in Turkey, beating Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, the world’s 74th-ranked player, in his first trip to the semifinals and maintaining his composure to take the title.

“I was feeling pretty nervous before the match,” said the Japanese player, who was born in New York and trained in Spain.

“I was nervous, but I told myself, ‘I’m sure he’s more nervous than me.’ So that helped. When I started not badly . . . I started to calm down a bit more.

“I’m obviously pretty surprised that I suddenly won an ATP (title). But I guess things like this happen.”

The 25-year-old made headlines earlier this year with a victory over 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in March.

The thrill of taking that heavyweight scalp — his first win over a top 20 player in the ATP rankings — soon dissipated as he lost four of his next five matches.

His moment of glory on Sunday was not without its anxious moments.

He let two match points slip away at 5-3 on the Tunisian’s serve, then double faulted on his third match point but sealed the landmark success with a backhand winner down the line in his fourth opportunity to close out the match.

The win is expected to lift Daniel up to 82nd in the ATP rankings that will be published Monday.

Winner Taro Daniel (left) and runnerup Malek Jaziri, pose during the trophy ceremony following the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Open final on Sunday. | KYODO

