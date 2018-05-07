Late-flying Keiai Nautique captures NHK Mile Cup
Yusuke Fujioka comes home atop Keiai Nautique (left) to win the NHK Mile Cup on Sunday at Tokyo Racecourse. | KYODO

/

Late-flying Keiai Nautique captures NHK Mile Cup

Kyodo

Fifteenth-year jockey Yusuke Fujioka guided sixth favorite Keiai Nautique on his end-of-the-stretch sprint for his first Grade One victory at the NHK Mile Cup on Sunday.

Keiai Nautique, a colt by Deep Impact, waited till the last 200 meters to slip out of the pack and beat second pick Gibeon by a neck, crossing the finish line at Tokyo Racecourse in 1 minute, 32.8 seconds. Red Veyron took third a further head behind in the 1,600-meter turf race for three-year-olds.

Keiai Nautique was slow out of the gate but mounted a late charge by moving outward to find running room. Down the home stretch, Fujioka challenged the frontrunners as they tired.

“I’m happy. We couldn’t maintain speed so I prepared myself for the worst,” said Fujioka, who was named to ride Keiai Nautique with Yutaka Take sitting out a suspension.

“The cross winds were strong but he pulled through. To be honest I wasn’t sure until the very end. I have to thank my horse. I think he still has a lot of room for growth. He lived up to his name as a G1 horse today,” he said.

The winner earned ¥150 million ($1.4 million) in prize money. The win was the second at the NHK Mile Cup for trainer Osamu Hirata following Curren Black Hill’s victory in 2012.

Top favorite Tower of London finished in a disappointing 12th out of 18.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Washington's Jakub Vrana (left) celebrates with teammate Alex Ovechkin after scoring against the Penguins on Saturday.
Capitals put Penguins on brink of elimination
Jakub Vrana came to the rink expecting to play on the Capitals' third line again. He left as a top-liner on top of the world. Vrana made the most of his promotion to the top line alongsi...
Image Not Available
Taro Daniel reaches Istanbul Open final
Taro Daniel and Tunisian Malek Jaziri will be aiming for their first ATP World Tour titles when they face off in the Istanbul Open final on Sunday. Daniel, who beat former world No. 1 No...
Japan's Miu Hirano (rear) reacts as China's Liu Shiwen celebrates during their match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships on Saturday in Halmstad, Sweden.
Japan falls to China in World Team Table Tennis Championships women's final
The Japanese team of Mima Ito, Miu Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa on Saturday was defeated 3-1 by defending champion China, which claimed its fourth consecutive women's title at the World Team Table...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yusuke Fujioka comes home atop Keiai Nautique (left) to win the NHK Mile Cup on Sunday at Tokyo Racecourse. | KYODO

,