Kenta Maeda gets no-decision as Dodgers lose to Padres in Mexico

Kenta Maeda allowed a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated by the San Diego Padres 7-4 in the second game of the Mexico Series.

Maeda, who is winless since April 18, gave up three runs on four hits, including a two-run homer to Eric Hosmer, while striking out seven and walking one in a no-decision at the Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey.

“What a waste that I allowed two runs after facing just two batters in the first,” Maeda said of the leadoff triple to Travis Jankowski and first-pitch laser home run to Hosmer.

“The rest (of my pitching) was not good but I survived. I’d like to avoid regrettable mistakes, like those I made today,” he said.

Maeda finished the bottom of the fifth with the score tied 3-all, and his teammate Chris Taylor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth to give him a one-run lead.

But newly promoted Padres catcher Raffy Lopez hit a two-run homer off Josh Fields (2-1) in the sixth and San Diego scored two more runs in the eighth as it evened the series at one game apiece.

The three-game series is the first regular-season series in Mexico since 1999. The Dodgers won Friday night’s opener when rookie Walker Buehler combined with three relievers on a no-hitter.

Diamondbacks 4, Astros 3

In Phoenix, Yoshihisa Hirano blew a save opportunity by giving up two runs in the eighth, but teammate A. J. Pollock hit a bases-loaded single to give the Diamondbacks a walk-off victory over the Astros.

Hirano took the mound with the Diamondbacks up 3-1, but erased the lead with a pair of walks and a pair of RBI doubles.

Yankees 5, Indians 2

In New York, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor’s double error led to a pair of runs in a four-run fifth inning off previously unhittable Trevor Bauer, and the Yankees won for the 14th time in 15 games.

Red Sox 6, Rangers 5

In Arlington, Texas, Craig Kimbrel became the quickest pitcher to reach 300 career saves, closing out Boston’s road win after it scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning.

Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save this season. His 300th save overall came in his 494th career appearance and 330th save opportunity, and just less than three weeks before his 30th birthday.

Cardinals 8, Cubs 6 (10)

In St. Louis, Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning, lifting the Cardinals to their fourth straight victory.

Phillies 3, Nationals 1

In Washington, Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer, Vince Velasquez pitched five effective innings and Philadelphia snapped the Nationals’ six-game win streak.

Tigers 3, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Jordan Zimmermann pitched five scoreless innings and Nicholas Castellanos had three extra-base hits, leading Detroit to the win.

Mariners 9, Angels 8 (11)

In Seattle, Ryon Healy scored Kyle Seager in the 11th inning with a single just fair down the left-field line and the Mariners rallied twice in extra innings to beat Los Angeles.

Rockies 2, Mets 0

In New York, Chad Bettis pitched seven smooth innings, Nolan Arenado homered early off the big apple at Citi Field, and the Rockies shut down the slumping Mets.

Brewers 5, Pirates 3

In Milwaukee, Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning.

Giants 11, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Buster Posey and Andrew McCutchen each had three of San Francisco’s 18 hits, leading the Giants to their third straight victory.

Marlins 6, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Starlin Castro drove in three runs with a homer and a double, backing another strong performance by Miami’s Caleb Smith.

Rays 5, Blue Jays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Denard Span drove in his team-leading 24th run to help surging Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

Athletics 2, Orioles 0 (12)

In Oakland, Khris Davis homered in the 12th inning.

Twins 8, White Sox 4

In Chicago, Eddie Rosario homered and drove in five runs, Lance Lynn earned his first AL win, and the Twins posted back-to-back victories from the first time since April 12.