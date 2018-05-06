/

Taro Daniel reaches Istanbul Open final

Reuters

Taro Daniel and Tunisian Malek Jaziri will be aiming for their first ATP World Tour titles when they face off in the Istanbul Open final on Sunday.

Daniel, who beat former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in March, has had a strong run in Istanbul and won a gritty semifinal against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Jaziri is no stranger to big upsets himself as he knocked out world number four Marin Cilic en route to the semi-finals, where he notched a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Serbian Laslo Dere.

Daniel is ranked 114th in the ATP singles rankings while Jaziri is 78th. Neither player has reached an ATP Tour final before.

“You never know what’s going to happen in tennis,” Daniel said.

“It could be a really easy match, I could lose easily, win easily; win tough, lose tough. It’s more important to think about how to recover the best I can for tomorrow.”

Jaziri claimed his first victory against a top 10 rival when he knocked out world No. 5 Grigor Dimitrov in Dubai earlier this year.

