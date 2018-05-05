Anthony Davis paces Pelicans past Warriors

Rajon Rondo told Anthony Davis to “take a nap and think about 50” in the hours leading up to a playoff game New Orleans all but had to win to have any hope of staging a playoff upset against defending champion Golden State.

Davis didn’t quite score 50, but his dominance around and above the rim got the Pelicans back in the series.

Highlighted by dunks of the driving, putback or alley-oop variety, Davis had 33 points to go with 18 rebounds and four steals, and the Pelicans defeated the Warriors 119-100 on Friday night to trim Golden State’s series lead to 2-1.

“He came out aggressive. He set the tone on both ends of the floor,” Rondo said. “He attacked the rim strong tonight.”

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry added that he “felt real good” during a timeout when he heard Davis say, “We’re not losing this game.”

Davis’ determined play around the basket helped New Orleans outscore the Warriors 54-36 in the paint and outrebound Golden State 54-44.

“Our mindset is to go out there and play, do what we’re supposed to do, follow the game plan and whatever results happen, happen,” Davis said. “We followed the game plan to a tee.”

The Warriors have been known to erase large deficits in a hurry, but each time they tried to do so in Game 3, the Pelicans responded resoundingly. The Warriors never led by more than a single point and trailed by double digits for almost the entire second half, going down by 25 points in the third quarter and 26 in the fourth.

Golden State shot uncharacteristically poorly from outside, missing 22 of 31 3-point attempts and finishing at 38 percent shooting (35 of 92) overall.

“Most of it is attributed to the Pelicans. Their defense was great,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They were the aggressors. They brought the necessary force to the game on their home floor and these are the ebbs and flows of the playoffs.”

Jrue Holiday scored 21 for New Orleans and Ian Clark added 18 points against his former club. As in Game 2, Rondo once again had a heated exchange with Warriors forward Draymond Green. This time, Rondo backed it up with 21 assists.

“You can’t get assists without your teammates. They made shots tonight. Guys moved well without the ball,” Rondo said. “It starts with defense. We were able to get stops, get out in transition — create mismatches in transition.”

Klay Thompson scored 26 for Golden State, but missed 13 of 22 shots. Stephen Curry, in his second game back after a sprained knee sidelined him more than a month, missed 13 of 19 shots and finished with 19 points. Kevin Durant scored 22 points for the Warriors, but hit only two shots in the second half.

“I was rushing a little bit and just missed shots,” Curry said. “I’m not going to get in my head about it. . . . You can’t really dwell on anything.”

The Pelicans, meanwhile, made 14 of 31 3s, with Holiday, Clark, Nikola Mirotic and Solomon Hill each hitting three.

Rockets 113, Jazz 92

In Salt Lake City, James Harden had 25 points and 12 assists to lead Houston to a victory over Utah in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

Eric Gordon added 25 points and Chris Paul had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets. Houston beat the Jazz in Salt Lake City for the third time this season to take a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 is set for Sunday.

Royce O’ Neale scored 17 points. Alec Burks chipped in 14 points while Rudy Gobert added 12 points and nine rebounds for Utah.

The Jazz never got on track on offense. Utah shot poorly over the first three quarters and committed 16 turnovers. The Rockets scored 19 points off those turnovers.

On the heels of a listless first-half effort in Game 2, Houston avoided enduring another slow start. The Rockets picked apart the Jazz defense practically from the opening tip.

Houston opened the game by scoring baskets on six of its first seven possessions. Harden capped the flurry with his first basket to put the Rockets up 15-5. It only grew worse for the Jazz from there. Houston led by as many as 22 in the first quarter.