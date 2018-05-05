Stars introduce new coach Jim Montgomery

When Stars general manager Jim Nill started his third coaching search in five years, he took a look at the talented roster that is still among the youngest in the NHL.

Their new coach is certainly accustomed to dealing with youth.

Jim Montgomery was introduced Friday by the Stars, becoming the second head coach in three years to go directly from the college ranks to the NHL.

“I think the game is changing, and in the end it’s dealing with people,” Nill said. “It’s dealing with the younger players, and on top of it, winning, and he’s done that.”

Montgomery was 125-57-26 the past five seasons at the University of Denver, including a national title in 2016-17. As a player, he was part of a national championship at Maine in 1993.

“We loved our life in Denver and I loved my job, and the only way I was going to move from a great position was for an opportunity that was better,” said the 48-year-old Montgomery, who has four young children.

Montgomery inherits a Dallas squad led high-scoring All-Star forwards Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, one of the top-scoring defensemen in John Klingberg, and goalie Ben Bishop. Benn, the team captain, was among those attending Montgomery’s introductory news conference.