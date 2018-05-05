Manchester United falls to Brighton

Brighton secured English Premier League soccer for another season by beating Manchester United 1-0 on Friday.

Pascal Gross scored early in the second half and Brighton ended a seven-match winless run.

United arrived here knowing a win would all-but seal second place, but a poor effort led to its first loss to Brighton since 1982.

Visiting coach Jose Mourinho made six changes: Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial came in for Victor Lindelof, Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.