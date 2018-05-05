Manchester United falls to Brighton
Brighton's Bruno Saltor (right) boots the ball as Manchester United's Jesse Lingard defends during Friday's Premier League match in Brighton, England. | REUTERS

Manchester United falls to Brighton

AP

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – Brighton secured English Premier League soccer for another season by beating Manchester United 1-0 on Friday.

Pascal Gross scored early in the second half and Brighton ended a seven-match winless run.

United arrived here knowing a win would all-but seal second place, but a poor effort led to its first loss to Brighton since 1982.

Visiting coach Jose Mourinho made six changes: Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial came in for Victor Lindelof, Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Kawasaki's Yoshito Okubo takes a shot against FC Tokyo in J. League action on Saturday.
Kosuke Ota sparks FC Tokyo in victory over Kawasaki Frontale
Kosuke Ota produced two free kick assists as FC Tokyo kept up its strong J. League form with a 2-0 win over defending champions Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday. Tokyo, which went into the ...
Image Not Available
Japan in Group F for Asian Cup
Four-time champion Japan was drawn on Friday with Uzbekistan, Oman and Turkmenistan in Group F for next year's Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The Jan. 5-Feb. 1 tournament will be...
New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is presented at a news conference at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday.
Steven Gerrard to manage Rangers
Rangers unveiled former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard as their new manager on Friday, handing the rookie boss the daunting task of ending Celtic’s domination of the Scottish Premiers...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Brighton's Bruno Saltor (right) boots the ball as Manchester United's Jesse Lingard defends during Friday's Premier League match in Brighton, England. | REUTERS

, ,