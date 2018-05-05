Mets give up on hurler Harvey

NEW YORK – The New York Mets said nighty-night to the Dark Knight.
Matt Harvey, once regarded as a premier pitcher who could have joined Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden among the Mets’ greats, refused a minor league assignment and will be designated for assignment Saturday.
The 29-year-old lost his spot in the rotation last month after four starts, and he had a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances.
After Harvey is designated, the Mets have seven days to trade him or release him.
The New York Post reported that he was out partying in Los Angeles the night before pitching in San Diego last weekend.
