Mets give up on hurler Harvey
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey | AP

/

Mets give up on hurler Harvey

AP

NEW YORK – The New York Mets said nighty-night to the Dark Knight.

Matt Harvey, once regarded as a premier pitcher who could have joined Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden among the Mets’ greats, refused a minor league assignment and will be designated for assignment Saturday.

The 29-year-old lost his spot in the rotation last month after four starts, and he had a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances.

After Harvey is designated, the Mets have seven days to trade him or release him.

The New York Post reported that he was out partying in Los Angeles the night before pitching in San Diego last weekend.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Los Angeles' Albert Pujols singles against Seattle in the fifth inning on Friday night for his 3,000th career hit.
Albert Pujols gets 3,000th career hit
Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit, reaching the mark with a broken-bat single Friday night against Seattle and becoming the 32nd player in major league history to join...
The Swallows' Takahiro Araki belts a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning against the Carp on Friday night at Jingu Stadium. Tokyo Yakult defeated Hiroshima 8-0.
Swallows' David Buchanan shuts down Carp
David Buchanan allowed five hits without a walk and drove in a run to help the Tokyo Yakult Swallows to an 8-0 win over the Central League-leading Hiroshima Carp on Friday. Buchanan (3-1)...
New York starter Masahiro Tanaka pitches against Houston in the first inning on Thursday.
Yankees squander lead, rally for win
Even when things got really, really tense — bottom of the ninth, one-run game, Jose Altuve vs. Aroldis Chapman — Yankees manager Aaron Boone stepped back to marvel in the moment....

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey | AP

,