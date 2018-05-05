Albert Pujols gets 3,000th career hit

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit, reaching the mark with a broken-bat single Friday night against Seattle and becoming the 32nd player in major league history to join the exclusive club.

Pujols dumped the single into shallow right field in the fifth inning against Mike Leake. It came on Pujols’ sixth attempt after getting to 2,999 a day earlier.

Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Safeco Field and was given the ball and first base as a memento. His teammates all greeted him on the field before action resumed. The Angels won 5-0, and Pujols collected hit No. 3,001 in the ninth with a two-run single.

“I was really excited, but at the same time you still have a game you need to play and you still need to focus to win that game,” Pujols said. “That’s what I told those guys. Let’s go win that game so it can taste a little better with a win.”

Pujols joined Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez as the only players in baseball history with 3,000 hits and 600 homers.

Shohei Ohtani, who went 2-for-4, delivered a two-out RBI double after Pujols’ 3,000th hit, giving the Angels a 3-0 lead.

Dodgers toss combo no-no

In Monterrey, Mexico, rookie right-handed starter Walker Buehler and relievers Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore pitched the first combined no-hitter in Dodgers history Friday night as Los Angeles defeated the San Diego Padres 4-0.

Buehler, the Dodgers’ first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2015 draft, issued three walks with eight strikeouts and faced only two batters over the limit in six innings.

Astros 8, Diamondbacks 0

In Phoenix, Houston right-hander Gerrit Cole struck out a career-high 16 and gave up only one hit in his first career shutout and the Astros blanked Arizona.

Nationals 7, Phillies 3

In Washington, Bryce Harper hit two more homers from the leadoff spot for the red-hot Nationals.

Reds 4, Marlins 1

In Cincinnati, Eugenio Suarez and Adam Duvall homered in the first inning as the Reds earned a rare home win.

Yankees 7, Indians 6

In New York, rookie Miguel Andujar flared an RBI single off Cody Allen with two outs in the ninth. Giants 9, Braves 4

In Atlanta, Jose Bautista doubled in his first at-bat of the season and San Francisco snapped the Braves’ five-game winning streak.

Rockies 8, Mets 7

In New York, Charlie Blackmon homered as Colorado raced to a big early lead.

Red Sox 5, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, Mookie Betts hit his MLB-best 13th homer.

Rays 6, Blue Jays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (2-1) made his case for a spot in Tampa Bay’s injury-depleted rotation by giving up just one hit in five scoreless innings.

Royals 4, Tigers 2

In Kansas City, Jorge Soler hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth.

Cardinals 3, Cubs 2

In St. Louis, Miles Mikolas (4-0) allowed seven hits in seven shutout innings.

Twins 6, White Sox 4

In Chicago, Eduardo Escobar hit two home runs and Brian Dozier broke out of a 3-for-42 slump with a triple in the first, homer leading off the third and single in the seventh.

Pirates 6, Brewers 4

In Milwaukee, Starling Marte bashed a two-run, inside-the-park homer.

Athletics 6, Orioles 4

In Oakland, Jed Lowrie produced a tiebreaking two-out single in the sixth.