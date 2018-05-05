Steven Gerrard to manage Rangers

Rangers unveiled former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard as their new manager on Friday, handing the rookie boss the daunting task of ending Celtic’s domination of the Scottish Premiership.

Gerrard, who has previously only worked with Liverpool’s Under-18s, takes the helm of the giant club which has fallen on hard times in the past decade despite winning a record 54 Scottish titles.

Celtic — under Brendan Rodgers, Gerrard’s former boss at Anfield — is bidding for an unprecedented successive treble and is unbeaten against its Old Firm rivals in 11 games, but Gerrard said he could not wait to get his teeth into the new role.

“I’m very aware of Rangers, the size of the club, I’ve watched them from afar and been lucky enough to watch some of the Old Firm games,” he told a news conference at the club’s Ibrox Stadium.

“It was a no-brainer for me. There were a lot of different things to think about but from that first phone call I got a special feeling and I knew that Rangers were for me.”

Gerrard, who named former Liverpool teammate Gary McAllister as his assistant, said he could not help his lack of experience, adding that he had missed the pressure of fighting for three points since he stopped playing.

“I know there will be a lot of pressure and a lot of scrutiny, but that’s what I love about football,” added the 37-year-old, who hung up his boots in 2016 after a 12-month stint with LA Galaxy.

Chairman Dave King said Gerrard “ticked every box” other than experience.