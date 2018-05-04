Yankees squander lead, rally for win

Even when things got really, really tense — bottom of the ninth, one-run game, Jose Altuve vs. Aroldis Chapman — Yankees manager Aaron Boone stepped back to marvel in the moment.

“I said: ‘This is pretty good, isn’t it?’ This is great,” Boone said, recalling a quick dugout conversation with a coach. “This is what you live for, right? This is our best against the reigning MVP, a game on the line. Embrace that, love it. And our guys do.”

Chapman struck out Altuve on three straight 162-kph fastballs with two runners on base to end the game, and New York got a key hit from rookie Gleyber Torres during a three-run rally in the ninth inning to seesaw past the Houston Astros 6-5.

Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka gave up three runs on five hits but finished with a no-decision.

Tanaka struck out five and did not issue a walk over six-plus innings. He went into the seventh leading 3-0 but gave up back-to-back soft singles off good pitches to open the inning and grazed the next batter with his first pitch. Tanaka was pulled after throwing 83 pitches, 60 for strikes, and all three runners he left on scored.

“Coming out of the game in that way was the worst,” Tanaka said. “Some of what happened in the seventh was good hitting on their part. Still, allowing those guys on base was my downfall. There are still areas where I’m still not good enough.”

Angels 12, Orioles 3

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols had a two-run double for his 2,999th career hit, and Luis Valbuena and Andrelton Simmons drove in three runs apiece in the hosts’ victory over Baltimore.

The slugger will attempt to become the 32nd member of the 3,000-hit club Friday in Seattle.

Shohei Ohtani singled twice in his fifth multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-3. He also scored a run as the Angels completed a three-game sweep.

Mariners 4, Athletics 1

In Seattle, Dee Gordon had a big night on the bases, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run and the Mariners beat Oakland in their first game since Ichiro Suzuki was moved from the roster to the front office.

Nationals 3, Pirates 1

In Washington, Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman homered in the sixth, helping the Nationals complete a four-game series sweep.

Braves 11, Mets 0

In New York, Julio Teheran took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, 20-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his second big league home run and Atlanta finished a three-game sweep that vaulted the young Braves into the NL East lead.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2

In Phoenix, Arizona reliever Jorge De La Rosa threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches during an eighth-inning rally that sent Los Angeles to the victory.

Blue Jays 13, Indians 11 (11, 2st)

Indians 13, Blue Jays 4 (2nd)

In Cleveland, Jose Ramirez belted a two-run homer and Adam Plutko won his first major league start as the Indians split an extra-long doubleheader with Toronto.

The victory in the second game was No. 1,500 for Terry Francona, who became the 24th manager to reach the milestone.

In the opener, the Blue Jays’ Yangervis Solarte hit his first career grand slam with two outs in the 11th. Solarte went 8-for-10 with seven RBIs in the doubleheader.

Rangers 11, Red Sox 5

In Arlington, Texas, Nomar Mazara drove in five runs while homering in his third straight game, and the Rangers handed former AL Cy Young Award winner David Price his third loss in a row.

White Sox 6, Twins 5

In Chicago, Trayce Thompson homered with two out in the ninth, and the White Sox stopped a four-game slide.

Royals 10, Tigers 6

In Kansas City, Lucas Duda had three hits and drove in four runs, leading the Royals to the victory.