Yu Darvish gets pounded by Rockies, falls to 0-3

Nolan Arenado hit two of Colorado’s four homers and drove in five runs to back Tyler Anderson and lift the Rockies to an 11-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Arenado hit a long two-run homer to center off Yu Darvish in the first inning. He connected again in the eighth, hitting a three-run drive to left off Luke Farrell.

Darvish (0-3) got tagged for six runs — five earned — and seven hits, including three homers, over 4⅓ innings by a team that began the day with the majors’ lowest batting average. Coming off a dominant start against Milwaukee, he exited to boos this time around.

“Overall I did a lot of things badly, my pitching didn’t flow well,” said Darvish, who failed to finish the fifth inning for the fourth time this season.

The latest shaky outing left his ERA through six starts at 6.00 — not what the Cubs envisioned when they signed him to a $126 million contract in the offseason.

Trevor Story led off the fifth with a long homer to left, and Chris Iannetta chased Darvish one out later with a solo drive that made it 6-1.

Anderson (2-0) pitched a season-high seven innings after leaving his previous start because he was feeling light-headed. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine while permitting two runs and three hits.

Anthony Rizzo homered in the fourth and Kris Bryant went deep in the sixth, but that was it for Chicago. The Cubs finished with four hits in their eighth consecutive game with three or fewer runs.

Rizzo’s drive was his second in as many days. He connected from the fourth spot in the order after hitting his fourth career leadoff homer on Tuesday. But Chicago dropped its second straight following a season-high five-game win streak.

Angels 10, Orioles 7

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols reached 2,998 career hits with a home run and a double, and Justin Upton hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning against Baltimore.

Mike Trout and Pujols both homered in the first, and Upton drove in four runs while the Angels earned their second straight win following a 3-9 skid.

Pujols followed Trout’s tape-measure shot with his 620th career homer off Dylan Bundy (1-4) into the bullpens beyond left field. Pujols then got a standing ovation when he legged out a double in the fifth, sliding into second base with seldom-seen spryness.

Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 for just the second time in his Angels career. He reached on an error and scored a run while batting fifth as Los Angeles’ designated hitter.

Mariners 3, Athletics 2

In Seattle, James Paxton struck out a major league-high 16 in seven dominant innings, but the Mariners bullpen blew a late lead and Oakland rallied past the hosts.

Mariners left fielder Ichiro Suzuki went 0-for-3 with a walk and scored once.

Yankees 4, Astros 0

In Houston, Luis Severino pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his first career complete game, Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in four runs.

Nationals 9, Pirates 3

In Washington, Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and drove in three runs, Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 and the Nationals beat Pittsburgh for their fourth straight victory.

Red Sox 5, Royals 4

In Boston, Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Red Sox past Kansas City.

Indians 12, Rangers 4

In Cleveland, Edwin Encarnacion homered three times and drove in six runs.

Braves 7, Mets 0

In New York, Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was pulled after four dominant innings with a hyperextended right elbow, and Atlanta broke out against the bullpen to back a stellar start by Sean Newcomb.

Cardinals 3, White Sox 2

In St. Louis, Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez hit his first major league home run and threw 7⅓ effective innings.

Brewers 3, Reds 1

In Cincinnati, Christian Yelich homered and Wade Miley pitched six effective innings in his Milwaukee debut.

Twins 4, Blue Jays 0

In Minneapolis, Fernando Romero pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning in his major league debut.

Tigers 3, Rays 2 (12)

In Detroit, JaCoby Jones led off the 12th with a triple and scored on John Hicks’ bunt single.

Phillies 6, Marlins 0

In Miami, Aaron Nola allowed four hits in 7⅓ innings, helping Philadelphia stop a four-game slide.

Giants 9, Padres 4

In San Francisco, Nick Hundley matched his career high with four hits and Brandon Crawford added three RBIs.

Dodgers 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Alex Verdugo doubled and scored twice, and a struggling Los Angeles bullpen picked up injured starter Ryu Hyun-jin to help the Dodgers edge Arizona.