Italy captain Sergio Parisse to skip Japan trip
Stade Francais's Sergio Parisse (right) is seen in action in a French Top 14 rugby union match last weekend in Paris. | AFP-JIJI

Italy captain Sergio Parisse to skip Japan trip

AFP-JIJI

Italy rugby captain Sergio Parisse has been rested for next month’s tour of Japan, coach Conor O’Shea confirmed on Wednesday.

Irishman O’Shea named a 31-man squad with Treviso prop Cherif Traore getting a first call-up and center Michele Campagnaro and Luca Morisi returning.

Parisse, 34, earned the unwanted record of a 100th Test defeat in Italy’s last-gasp 29-27 Six Nations loss to Scotland in March which gave the Azzurri a third consecutive wooden spoon.

“This tour is a great opportunity for the team to continue to progress with a view to the World Cup next year in Japan,” O’Shea said. “But we also want to put the necessary pressure within the group to turn our good performances into results.”

Italy will challenge the Brave Blossoms, coached by New Zealander Jamie Joseph, on June 9 in Oita and June 16 in Kobe.

The Azzurri will also play a warmup match against Yamaha Jubilo, a Top League club, on June 2 in Nagano.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

The Sunwolves' Kenki Fukuoka scores a try against the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.
Vince Aso guides Hurricanes to comprehensive victory over Sunwolves
Wellington Hurricanes inside center Vince Aso crossed for four tries but only had two count as they beat the Sunwolves 43-15 on Friday to move to the top of the Super Rugby standings. As...
The Sunwolves' James Moore is tackled by the Crusaders' Mitchell Drummond during their match on Saturday in Christcurch, New Zealand.
Sunwolves make two changes ahead match against Hurricanes
Head coach Jamie Joseph made just two changes to his starting XV Wednesday as the Sunwolves go from facing the 2017 Super Rugby champions to taking on the 2016 winners. Shota Horie and T...
Japan's players appeal to the referee during their 34-32 win over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in Brighton, England.
Same old squabbles preventing Japanese rugby from capitalizing on gains of 2015
Rock legend Bruce Springsteen may not be the most obvious person to quote when starting a new column on Japanese rugby. After all, 'The Boss' is more synonymous with the "Glory Days" of b...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Stade Francais's Sergio Parisse (right) is seen in action in a French Top 14 rugby union match last weekend in Paris. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,