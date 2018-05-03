Italy captain Sergio Parisse to skip Japan trip

Italy rugby captain Sergio Parisse has been rested for next month’s tour of Japan, coach Conor O’Shea confirmed on Wednesday.

Irishman O’Shea named a 31-man squad with Treviso prop Cherif Traore getting a first call-up and center Michele Campagnaro and Luca Morisi returning.

Parisse, 34, earned the unwanted record of a 100th Test defeat in Italy’s last-gasp 29-27 Six Nations loss to Scotland in March which gave the Azzurri a third consecutive wooden spoon.

“This tour is a great opportunity for the team to continue to progress with a view to the World Cup next year in Japan,” O’Shea said. “But we also want to put the necessary pressure within the group to turn our good performances into results.”

Italy will challenge the Brave Blossoms, coached by New Zealander Jamie Joseph, on June 9 in Oita and June 16 in Kobe.

The Azzurri will also play a warmup match against Yamaha Jubilo, a Top League club, on June 2 in Nagano.