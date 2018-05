Shohei Ohtani was named the American League Rookie of the Month for April, MLB announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Angels player became the first Japanese to claim the award since Yu Darvish won it in April 2012 during his rookie campaign with the Texas Rangers.

The 23-year-old went 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four games as a pitcher, including one in which he took a perfect game into the seventh inning. At the plate, he hit .341 with four home runs and 12 RBIs through April.