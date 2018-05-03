/

Ex-tennis umpire Anthony Nimmons says he was fired for discrimination complaint

AP

NEW YORK – A black former tennis umpire said in a lawsuit that he was forced out of the sport because he complained about racial bias, including that another umpire called him a “monkey,” allegations that the United States Tennis Association denied.

The suit filed last week in federal court in Brooklyn against the USTA contends Anthony Nimmons, who started umpiring in 1994, was demoted and ultimately fired for speaking up about a racist environment in the world of tennis officiating. It seeks unspecified damages.

The USTA “strictly prohibits discrimination and retaliation in its workplace,” organization spokesman Chris Widmaier said Wednesday.

“We categorically deny the claims of Mr. Nimmons and will vigorously defend the suit,” he added.

Among the incidents Nimmons says he reported to the nation’s governing body for professional tennis was an encounter with a white umpire at the 2013 U.S. Open in New York City who allegedly taunted him by by saying, “Hey Tony, if you were a hungry monkey and I told you there was a watermelon in the tree — go get it! — how would you feel?” At a lower-level tournament in in Dallas in 2012, he claims another white umpire yelled, “Tony, you should go back to the ghetto!”

As a result of his complaints, “I was stripped of my work — including my diversity duties and travel to the Grand Slams tennis tournaments (e.g., the Australian Open, French Open-Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open), to promote diversity, and where I had otherwise officiated with approval for decades,” Nimmons said in a statement included in the suit.

He added: “I love tennis and want my job back at the USTA.”

The suit says that an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation found there was “credible evidence” that Nimmons was discriminated against and issued a “right to sue” letter on his behalf.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

University of Denver coach Jim Montgomery is poised to become the new bench boss of the Dallas Stars.
Stars set to hire college coach Jim Montgomery
The Dallas Stars reached into the collegiate ranks to find their new head coach. It's a strategy that's certainly working out well in Philadelphia. The Stars will hire the Univer...
San Jose's Tomas Hertl (center) scores past Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period of Game 4 on Wednesday night.
Sharks blank Knights to even series
Marcus Sorensen and Joonas Donskoi delivered the fast start San Jose coach Peter DeBoer wanted and Martin Jones did the rest to help the Sharks tie their playoff series with Vegas at two games a...
Image Not Available
NHL announces Bruins, Flames set to play in China Games
The NHL is staging more exhibition games in China this fall, hoping to make further inroads in establishing hockey as a sport in the world's most populous nation. The Boston Bruins and C...

,