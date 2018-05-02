/

Thai boxer improves to 50-0 to match Floyd Mayweather’s record

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND – Wanheng Menayothin improved to 50-0 on Wednesday, equaling the record of Floyd Mayweather Jr. by knocking out Panamanian opponent Leroy Estrada in a mandatory WBC mini-flyweight fight.

The 32-year-old Wanheng, a Thai fighter who is known as the “Giant Dwarf,” has 18 knockouts among his 50 wins.

“I thought it would be tougher,” said Wanheng, who defended his belt for the ninth time. “He is young and fast. But he lost guard early and I took the opportunity. It was easy from then on.”

Wanheng sent Estrada to the mat twice in the second round again in the fourth.

“I was never confident that I was winning as it was a 12-round fight,” Wanheng said. “Now I’m happy that I have matched Mayweather’s record.”

Wanheng said he wasn’t thinking about winning 51 straight fights, but said he would keep training hard for the next one.

“He is 32 but still very strong and fit,” said Suparb Boonrod, Wanheng’s coach. “He is very disciplined and is a hard-working man, so winning his 51st consecutive match is possible.”

