Shohei Ohtani doubles in return to action; Angels beat Orioles

Shohei Ohtani returned to the starting lineup Tuesday and doubled for the Los Angeles Angels, who rallied for a 3-2 sayonara victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game series.

Ohtani, who missed the last two games after exiting Friday’s contest against the New York Yankees with a mild left ankle sprain, connected off Orioles starter Alex Cobb in the fourth for his only hit of the evening at Angel Stadium.

He grounded out twice and flied out once in his other at-bats.

“I ran the bases as well as I currently can,” said Ohtani, who showed an impressive burst of speed in hustling down the line on a ground out in the first. “I was ready in each of my plate appearances and that’s including the condition of my ankle.

“The quality of my at-bats was amazingly consistent. By keeping at it, I’ve discovered some new issues to work on.”

Teammate Justin Upton hit a bases-loaded single off Brad Brach (0-1) in the bottom of the ninth after Cam Bedrosian (1-0) blew his second save in three chances this season and erased the Angels’ two-run lead in the top half.

Ohtani was listed as day to day after he tried to beat out a groundball and avoid a collision with Yankees first baseman Neil Walker in the Angels’ 4-3 loss on April 27.

Yankees 4, Astros 0

In Houston, Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Ken Giles (0-1), who punched himself on the face and chin when he walked to the dugout after he was knocked out later in the inning, then threw a bat in the dugout and kicked it.

New York won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was removed after one inning and seven pitches because of tightness in his left elbow and will return to New York on Wednesday to be examined.

Rangers 8, Indians 6 (12)

In Cleveland, Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered on consecutive pitches off Nick Goody (0-2) in the 12th inning.

Michael Brantley tied the game in the ninth with a two-out grand slam off Keone Kela, but the Rangers bailed out their closer

Padres 3, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Eric Hosmer homered off Giants closer Hunter Strickland with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting San Diego over the Giants.

Hosmer also tripled earlier and scored, and Christian Villanueva hit his ninth home run of the season in the Padres’ third win in 10 games.

Tigers 2, Rays 1

In Detroit, Matthew Boyd (1-2) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. Shane Greene, who allowed a pair of ninth-inning homers in a loss to Tampa Bay on Monday, worked a perfect ninth a night later for his fifth save.

Leonys Martin hit a tiebreaking double in the fifth.

Royals 7, Red Sox 6 (13)

In Boston, Alex Gordon hit a tying home run off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, and Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer against Brian Johnson (1-1) in the 13th.

Boston led 3-2 before Gordon’s one-out drive off Kimbrel, who was trying for his 299th save but instead blew an opportunity for the first time in eight tries this season.

Blue Jays 7, Twins 4 (10)

In Minneapolis, Kendrys Morales homered twice for Toronto and reached base all five times he batted, including an intentional walk in the 10th inning when the Blue Jays scored twice on wild pitches by John Curtiss.

Toronto’s bullpen finished with five scoreless innings. Tyler Clippard (4-0) pitched a perfect ninth and Roberto Osuna needed just six pitches in a 1-2-3 10th for his eighth save.

Mariners 6, Athletics 3

In Seattle, Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, Dee Gordon had five hits, and Felix Hernandez pitched six solid innings to send the Mariners to a win over Oakland.

A’s right-hander Andrew Triggs kept his team in a 1-1 tie through four innings at Safeco Field, but struggled in the fifth. With two outs and two runners on, Cruz hammered Triggs’ first pitch over the fence in left-center to give Seattle a lead it would not relinquish.

Cardinals 3, White Sox 2

In St. Louis, Matt Carpenter tied the score against Joakim Soria (0-1) when he led off the ninth with his 100th home run, and Yadier Molina hit a game-ending single as the Cardinals stopped a three-game losing streak.

Bud Norris (1-0) picked up his first win of the season with a perfect ninth.

Nationals 12, Pirates 4

In Washington, slumping Bryce Harper was moved to the leadoff spot for the first time since 2013 and responded with a three-run homer that helped Max Scherzer win his fifth straight.

Harper entered in a 5-for-35 slump and had not gotten an extra-base hit since April 16. He grounded out in the first inning against Chad Kuhl (3-2), followed Wilmer Difo’s go-ahead homer in the third with a flyout, then gave the Nationals a 5-0 lead in the fifth with his ninth homer this season.

Rockies 3, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl opened the game with consecutive homers off Kyle Hendricks (2-2), and Nolan Arenado also homered as Colorado stopped a three-game slide.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon put Anthony Rizzo in the leadoff spot to try to help the big first baseman out of his slump, and he opened with his fourth career leadoff homer.

Braves 3, Mets 2

In New York, Mike Soroka (1-0) gave up one run and six hits in six innings as the 20-year-old right-hander won his big league debut.

Soroka joined Ronald Acuna Jr., who is about four months younger, and the 21-year-old Ozzie Albies to give Atlanta the three youngest players in the majors.

Brewers 7, Reds 6

In Cincinnati, Ryan Braun hit a tiebreaking double off Homer Bailey (0-4) for a 5-3 lead in the fifth and Travis Shaw ended his 0-for-19 slide with a two-run homer. The Reds fell to 7-23, matching the 1931 and 1934 teams for worst 30-game start in franchise history, and are winless in Bailey’s seven starts.

Marlins 2, Phillies 1

In Miami, pinch hitter Yadiel Rivera improved his .100 batting average with a one-out RBI single in the 10th that followed Cameron Maybin’s triple against Yacksel Rios (3-1). The Marlins won their fourth straight and Philadelphia lost its fourth in a row.

Junichi Tazawa (1-1) loaded the bases in the 10th, but escaped when Maikel Franco lined out. The Phillies went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 3

In Phoenix, Daniel Descalso atoned for a costly error with a two-run, go-ahead triple in the seventh inning and the Diamondbacks rallied to beat Los Angeles, handing the Dodgers their fourth straight loss and seventh in eight games.

Arizona won for the fifth time in six games, improving to 21-8, tied with Boston for best record in baseball and the Diamondbacks’ best start through 29 games in the franchise’s history.