Samurai Japan to meet MLB all-star squad in fall; Mariners, A’s to open 2019 season at Tokyo Dome

Japan and an all-star team from Major League Baseball will play a six-game series in November for the first time in four years, the organizers announced Tuesday.

The series, which begins Nov. 9, will take place at three stadiums across Japan.

Samurai Japan manager Atsunori Inaba said the games will be an opportunity for his team to prepare for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

“We will gun for a win in every single game, with a strong sense of pride for representing Japan,” Inaba said in a statement.

Samurai Japan and the MLB team will play the first three games at Tokyo Dome, before moving to Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima for one game and then playing two more at Nagoya Dome.

An exhibition game between the major leaguers and the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants is also scheduled on the eve of the series opener.

The organizers also announced that the American League’s Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will play their season openers at Tokyo Dome in March. Both the Athletics and Mariners will play Japanese teams in exhibitions on March 17 and 18.

The A’s and Mariners also faced each other in the last opening series at the Tokyo Dome, splitting two games in 2012. The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets played there in 2000, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2004, and the Boston Red Sox and Oakland in 2008.

“It should be fun,” Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien said after Tuesday’s announcement. “I’ve heard good things about it. We play the Mariners, too, so it’ll be a fun series against a divisional opponent. We’ll just want to play our best and win.”