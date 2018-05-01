/

Fighters call up Kotaro Kiyomiya to top team

Kyodo

SAPPORO – No. 1 draft pick Kotaro Kiyomiya was called up to the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters’ top team Tuesday after starting the season with the Pacific League club’s farm team due to abdominal issues.

The 18-year-old Kiyomiya is set to make his debut as early as Wednesday, when the Fighters play against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles at Sapporo Dome.

“I want to help the team win our games. I’m going to do my absolute best and hope to enjoy playing,” Kiyomiya said.

Manager Hideki Kuriyama made the decision after outfielder Kensuke Kondo was sidelined with a calf injury he sustained on Saturday. The 24-year-old Kondo has a .392 batting average, the highest in the league so far.

Kiyomiya was called up to the top team for the Fighters’ spring training but was hospitalized for two weeks after complaining of abdominal pain in March. He has hit four home runs since returning to action with the farm team on April 10.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tigers hurler Takumi Akiyama fires a pitch during Tuesday's game against the BayStars at Koshien Stadium. Akiyama earned a complete-game victory as Hanshin beat Yokohama 7-1.
Tigers starter Takumi Akiyama in control in nine-strikeout performance against BayStars
Takumi Akiyama went the distance and Yoshio Itoi opened the scoring in the Hanshin Tigers' 7-1 victory over the Yokohama BayStars on Tuesday. Akiyama (2-3) did not issue a walk and limit...
Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader shakes hands with catcher Manny Pina after Monday night's victory over Cincinnati.
Milwaukee's Josh Hader sets strikeout mark for relievers
Domingo Santana's double put the Milwaukee Brewers in position to end their slump. Left-hander Josh Hader finished it off with one of the most dominant relief appearances in big league history.
Madison Bumgarner
Giants ace Madison Bumgarner could start throwing soon
Hoping for clearance to begin a throwing program, San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is headed to Arizona to meet with the same doctor who performed surgery on his left pinkie. B...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kotaro Kiyomiya | KYODO

,