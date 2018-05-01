Milwaukee’s Josh Hader sets strikeout mark for relievers

Domingo Santana’s double put the Milwaukee Brewers in position to end their slump. Left-hander Josh Hader finished it off with one of the most dominant relief appearances in big league history.

Santana drove in the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning, and Hader set a major league record by striking out eight batters for a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Hader fanned eight of the nine batters he faced in 2⅔ innings, the first reliever to strike out eight in less than three innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He also walked a batter.

“I don’t know what to say about Josh — literally,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Your mouth’s kind of wide open watching it. It was absolutely incredible.”

Hader hadn’t pitched since Wednesday because the Brewers had been in an historically bad offensive funk. He was fresh on Monday and made a little history along with earning his fourth save in as many chances. The eight strikeouts set a career high.

Asked to describe it, Hader said: “Fun. A lot of fun.”

Astros 2, Yankees 1

In Houston, Charlie Morton pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning and struck out 10 as the Astros snapped New York’s nine-game winning streak.

Red Sox 10, Royals 6

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam over the Green Monster and Boston finished April with its most wins (19) ever by beating Kansas City.

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 5

In Phoenix, A.J. Pollock hit three home runs and Arizona topped Los Angeles in the opener of a four-game series.

D-Backs reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked one inning, allowing a solo homer. He picked up his seventh hold of the season.

Cubs 3, Rockies 2

In Chicago, Jon Lester pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Cubs beat Colorado for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Indians 7, Rangers 5

In Cleveland, Jose Ramirez’s RBI double broke an eighth-inning tie and the hosts rallied for a win over Texas.

Nationals 3, Pirates 2

In Washington, Tanner Roark pitched seven efficient innings and drove in his first run since 2016.

Blue Jays 7, Twins 5

In Minneapolis, Justin Smoak and Russell Martin homered, Yangervis Solarte had three hits and Toronto edged Minnesota.

Marlins 8, Phillies 4

In Miami, Brian Anderson homered, drove in four runs and made a diving catch in right field with the bases loaded to preserve a lead.

Rays 3, Tigers 2

In Detroit, C.J. Cron and Brad Miller each homered in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay held on for a victory over Detroit.

Giants 6, Padres 5

In San Francisco, pinch hitter Nick Hundley lined a two-run single off San Diego closer Brad Hand with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Giants a comeback victory.