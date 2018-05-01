Knights down Sharks in OT, take 2-1 lead
San Jose's Mikkel Boedker moves for the puck as Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and teammate Nate Schmidt look on in Game 3 on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – William Karlsson and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights proved they can handle some adversity just as well as they can thrive as front-runners like they did most of their inaugural season.

The Golden Knights bounced back after allowing a late tying goal in regulation when Karlsson scored 8:17 into overtime to lead Vegas to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night and a 2-1 series lead.

“I think it’s good for the morale,” Karlsson said. “We showed great attitude. Again, they came back. It was tough, too, but we gave someone a chance to be an overtime hero.”

Karlsson was that hero — just as he has been so much this season. He scored 43 goals in the regular season and has added three more this series, but none was bigger than the wrist shot in transition that beat Martin Jones high to the stick side.

San Jose rallied to tie the game with two goals in the third period. Evander Kane scored just seconds after the end of a power play midway through the third to set the stage for Tomas Hertl.

Hertl drove to the net with a strong power move. With the Sharks swarming in front of Fleury, Hertl whacked at a loose puck and knocked it in for the equalizer with 1:57 to go, sending the towel-waving crowd into a frenzy.

Lightning 4, Bruins 2

In Tampa, Brayden Point had an empty-net goal and three assists and the Lightning found a way to slow Boston’s high-scoring line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand to beat the Bruins in Game 2 to even their playoff series at 1-1.

