Madison Bumgarner | AP

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner could start throwing soon

AP

PHOENIX – Hoping for clearance to begin a throwing program, San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is headed to Arizona to meet with the same doctor who performed surgery on his left pinkie.

Bumgarner was scheduled to leave the Bay Area on Monday night for a checkup with Dr. Donald Sheridan, who inserted three pins into Bumgarner’s pitching hand one day after the 2014 World Series MVP was hit by a line drive late in spring training.

If Bumgarner is cleared to start throwing, the four-time All-Star is still likely a month away from rejoining the big league club.

Madison Bumgarner | AP

