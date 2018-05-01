Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager to have Tommy John surgery, miss rest of season

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ difficult April got a lot worse Monday with news that two-time All-Star shortstop and 2016 NL Rookie of the Year Corey Seager will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the operation will be performed Friday in Los Angeles to repair a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

“It’s a big blow,” Roberts said.

The 24-year-old infielder had been bothered by a sore elbow since the middle of last season but had tried to deal with the problem with rest and rehabilitation rather than surgery.

“We just feel for Corey,” Roberts said. “It’s something that he’s had to deal with for a couple of years. The elbow finally gave way and I feel bad for him.”

Seager spoke to reporters in the dugout before the Dodgers played NL West rival Arizona on Monday night. He said he felt pain and numbness after a couple of throws in the recently completed series at San Francisco.

“I had a few bad throws over the weekend and went and got an MRI this morning and it was necessary to have surgery,” he said.

There was no doubt surgery was needed, Seager said, calling it “cut and dried.”

Seager was batting .267 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. He’s a .302 career hitter in two-plus major league seasons with 54 homers, 179 RBIs and an .866 OPS.

Last year, Seager hit .295 with 22 homers and 77 RBIs. As a rookie in 2016, he burst onto the scene with a .308 average, 26 homers, 40 doubles and 72 RBIs, finishing third in NL MVP voting.

Roberts said Chris Taylor would move in from the outfield to become the everyday shortstop.