Spurs boost hopes for Champions League spot

AP, Reuters

LONDON – Tottenham regained its five-point cushion over Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification by beating Watford 2-0 on Monday, with Harry Kane netting the second goal to keep alive his chances of being the English Premier League top scorer.

Dele Alli opened the scoring at Wembley Stadium for Tottenham, which won for the first time in three league games and needs two wins from its final three matches — against West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and Leicester — to seal a top-four finish.

When Kane turned in Kieran Trippier’s cross in the 48th minute, the England striker moved onto 27 goals for the campaign — four fewer than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Kane has won the Golden Boot the past two seasons.

Chelsea looked like it would not be qualifying for the Champions League after losing to Tottenham at home on April 1, but has won its last three games to stay in contention in fifth place.

The Spurs needed a response after losing to Manchester City 3-1 then drawing at Brighton. And, helped by Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, they got one.

Karnezis fumbled a cross from Trippier and Christian Eriksen reacted quickest to pass the ball across to Alli, who took one touch and slotted home his shot from eight meters out in the 16th minute.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved well from Andre Gray, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Richarlison as Watford posed problems on the counterattack.

And Kane virtually ensured there was no way back for the visitors soon after halftime. He miskicked an attempted shot off Son Heung-min’s pass, but picked himself up to convert another searching center from Trippier moments later.

Wembley to remain host

The sale of Wembley would be a boost to England’s goal of winning a World Cup, the stadium’s potential new owner Shahid Khan has said, adding that the iconic venue would remain the home of English soccer.

The U.S. billionaire, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, has made an offer to buy Wembley from the Football Association in a deal reported to be worth up to £1 billion ($1.38 billion).

Under the plan, the F.A. would keep Wembley as the main venue to host national games and cup matches and Khan said the name of the stadium would not change.

“Wembley is the essence, the cradle of English football,” Khan told the BBC. “We would very much like for England matches and cup finals to be played at Wembley, that is the DNA.”

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Ryota Morioka celebrates after scoring in Anderlecht's 3-1 win over Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League championship playoffs on Sunday.
Ryota Morioka on target as Anderlecht sinks Charleroi
Midfielder Ryota Morioka set up Anderlecht's first goal and scored the second in a 3-1 victory over Charleroi on Sunday in the Belgian Pro League championship playoffs. The 27-year-old assisted ...
Hwang Ui-jo scores Gamba Osaka's second goal in their 3-0 win over Sagan Tosu in the J. League on Sunday at Suita Stadium.
Merciless Gamba put Sagan to the sword
Shu Kurata broke the ice with a 68th-minute strike and opened the flood gates as Gamba Osaka beat Sagan Tosu 3-0 in the J. League first division on Sunday. At Suita Stadium, the hosts went into ...
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas (rear) celebrates with Eden Hazard (10) and Oliver Giroud after scoring against Swansea on Saturday. Chelsea won 1-0.
Chelsea stays in hunt for berth in Champions League
Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea's bid to qualify for the Champions League a boost with a superb strike that clinched a 1-0 win at Swansea, while West Brom kept its slim hopes of Premier League surviv...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tottenham's Dele Alli controls the ball against Watford in Premier League action on Monday night. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,