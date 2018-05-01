Spurs boost hopes for Champions League spot

Tottenham regained its five-point cushion over Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification by beating Watford 2-0 on Monday, with Harry Kane netting the second goal to keep alive his chances of being the English Premier League top scorer.

Dele Alli opened the scoring at Wembley Stadium for Tottenham, which won for the first time in three league games and needs two wins from its final three matches — against West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and Leicester — to seal a top-four finish.

When Kane turned in Kieran Trippier’s cross in the 48th minute, the England striker moved onto 27 goals for the campaign — four fewer than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Kane has won the Golden Boot the past two seasons.

Chelsea looked like it would not be qualifying for the Champions League after losing to Tottenham at home on April 1, but has won its last three games to stay in contention in fifth place.

The Spurs needed a response after losing to Manchester City 3-1 then drawing at Brighton. And, helped by Watford goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, they got one.

Karnezis fumbled a cross from Trippier and Christian Eriksen reacted quickest to pass the ball across to Alli, who took one touch and slotted home his shot from eight meters out in the 16th minute.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved well from Andre Gray, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Richarlison as Watford posed problems on the counterattack.

And Kane virtually ensured there was no way back for the visitors soon after halftime. He miskicked an attempted shot off Son Heung-min’s pass, but picked himself up to convert another searching center from Trippier moments later.

Wembley to remain host

The sale of Wembley would be a boost to England’s goal of winning a World Cup, the stadium’s potential new owner Shahid Khan has said, adding that the iconic venue would remain the home of English soccer.

The U.S. billionaire, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, has made an offer to buy Wembley from the Football Association in a deal reported to be worth up to £1 billion ($1.38 billion).

Under the plan, the F.A. would keep Wembley as the main venue to host national games and cup matches and Khan said the name of the stadium would not change.

“Wembley is the essence, the cradle of English football,” Khan told the BBC. “We would very much like for England matches and cup finals to be played at Wembley, that is the DNA.”