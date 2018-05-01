Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa credited with surfing world record 24.3-meter wave in Portugal
In this photo taken on Nov. 8, 2017, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rides what has been judged the biggest wave ever surfed, at the Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal. The World Surf League credited Koxa with a world record for riding the biggest wave ever surfed and said that its judging panel determined the wave was 24.38 meters (80 feet). | AP

Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa credited with surfing world record 24.3-meter wave in Portugal

AP

SANTA, MONICA CALIFORNIA – A Brazilian surfer rode a monster wave off Portugal to set a world record.

The World Surf League says its judges determined that a wave Rodrigo Koxa surfed at Nazare, Portugal, on Nov. 8 reached a height of 24.38 meters. The previous mark was by American Garrett McNamara in 2011 — 23.77 meters.

Koxa calls the award as “a dream come true.”

The league announced the record Saturday at its Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California. The group says it awards the surfer who “by any means available catches the biggest wave of the year.”

Nazare is on Portugal’s Atlantic coast between Lisbon and Porto.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
All Japan Judo Federation announces team for Hohhot Grand Prix
Olympic gold medalist Mashu Baker and world champion Soichi Hashimoto are among the 14 team members selected for this month's Hohhot Grand Prix, the All Japan Judo Federation announced Tuesday.
Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello, speaking to reporters in Toronto on Friday, is set to become a senior adviser for the team.
Maple Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello to become senior adviser
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello will not return to the role next season. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Monday he was sticking to a plan that called for the 75-y...
Matt Millen
Ex-NFL linebacker, GM Matt Millen coping with rare ailment, heart woes
Former NFL player and general manager Matt Millen says he is being treated for a rare disease that has robbed his heart of most of its normal function. The 60-year-old Millen told the Mo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo taken on Nov. 8, 2017, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rides what has been judged the biggest wave ever surfed, at the Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal. The World Surf League credited Koxa with a world record for riding the biggest wave ever surfed and said that its judging panel determined the wave was 24.38 meters (80 feet). | AP

, ,