Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa credited with surfing world record 24.3-meter wave in Portugal

A Brazilian surfer rode a monster wave off Portugal to set a world record.

The World Surf League says its judges determined that a wave Rodrigo Koxa surfed at Nazare, Portugal, on Nov. 8 reached a height of 24.38 meters. The previous mark was by American Garrett McNamara in 2011 — 23.77 meters.

Koxa calls the award as “a dream come true.”

The league announced the record Saturday at its Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California. The group says it awards the surfer who “by any means available catches the biggest wave of the year.”

Nazare is on Portugal’s Atlantic coast between Lisbon and Porto.