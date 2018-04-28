Sanfrecce double up V-Varen, bounce back from midweek defeat
Sanfrecce's Sho Sasaki (center) celebrates with teammates after scoring a second-half goal against V-Varen on Saturday in Nagasaki. Hiroshima topped Nagasaki 2-0. | KYODO

/

Sanfrecce double up V-Varen, bounce back from midweek defeat

Kyodo

NAGASAKI – Thailand international Teerasil Dangda bagged his third J. League goal Saturday as first-place Sanfrecce Hiroshima brought streaking V-Varen Nagasaki back to earth in front of their home crowd.

The 2-0 loss at Transcosmos Stadium ended a four-game J1 winning streak that rocketed Nagasaki from bottom to mid-table in its first season in Japan’s top flight.

The result helped Sanfrecce protect their buffer at the top of the standings following their first league defeat of the season, a 3-1 midweek loss away to second-place FC Tokyo.

A halftime substitute, Teerasil opened the scoring in the 52nd minute when he converted a cross from fullback Takuya Wada directly in front of goal. Sho Sasaki doubled the lead six minutes later with a glancing header off a corner kick by Kosei Shibasaki.

Following a first half in which they created only two shots on goal despite having 65 percent of possession, Sanfrecce began opening up Nagasaki’s defense after forward Daiki Watari made way for Teerasil.

The 29-year-old center forward, on loan from Thai powerhouse Muangthong United since December, said Sanfrecce were determined to get back on track following their loss to FC Tokyo.

“It was a very important game, coming after a bad loss, so it was really good that we were able to get back on target right away with today’s game,” Watari said. “I thought I could score the winning goal, as I was getting great support play from my teammates. It felt like we were all on the same page out there.”

In other results Saturday, Shimizu S-Pulse beat visiting Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 in a match that saw all three goals scored in a four-minute period.

Reysol canceled out Chong Tese’s 38th-minute opener when Cristiano equalized with five minutes of first-half regulation left. Their joy was short-lived, however, with Koya Kitagawa slotting the winner a minute later.

At Yamaha Stadium, Jubilo Iwata drew 1-1 with visiting Cerezo Osaka. Kenyu Sugimoto equalized for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after Kengo Kawamata’s opener gave Jubilo a 1-0 halftime lead.

At Saitama Stadium, the Urawa Reds dropped to two losses in two starts under new head coach Oswaldo Oliveira as Toshiki Ishikawa’s 30th-minute strike gave visiting Shonan Bellmare a 1-0 win.

At Noevir Stadium, reigning champion Kawasaki Frontale won 2-1 on the road thanks to Yu Kobayashi’s 88th-minute winner against 10-man Vissel Kobe.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta pauses during an emotional moment at a news conference on Friday where he announced he would leave the team at the end of the season.
Andres Iniesta to leave Barca after season
Andres Iniesta, the midfielder who embodied Barcelona's creative attacking style and helped the team win dozens of trophies, is leaving the Spanish club after 16 seasons. In an emotional...
Vahid Halilhodzic speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday about his dismissal as the coach of Japan's men's national soccer team.
Vahid Halilhodzic says firing was a 'shock'
Former national team manager Vahid Halilhodzic insisted Friday that he still had not "found out the truth" as to why he was fired two months before he was set to lead Japan at the World Cup....
Image Not Available
Donald Trump threatens countries who don't back U.S. World Cup bid
U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold support from nations who don't back the joint bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup. Morocco also h...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sanfrecce's Sho Sasaki (center) celebrates with teammates after scoring a second-half goal against V-Varen on Saturday in Nagasaki. Hiroshima topped Nagasaki 2-0. | KYODO

, , ,