Peter Norman receives posthumous Order of Merit

SYDNEY – The Australian Olympic Committee has awarded a posthumous Order of Merit to Peter Norman, the Australian sprinter who shared the podium with Tommie Smith and John Carlos when the two Americans raised their fists in a human rights protest at the 1968 Olympics.

Norman, who died in 2006, stood alongside Smith and Carlos during their silent civil rights protest on the 200-meter medal podium in Mexico City.

“This is an overdue award there is no doubt. The respect for Peter and his actions is still enormous to this day,” AOC president John Coates said on Saturday.

Australian silver medalist Peter Norman (left) is seen standing on the podium as Americans Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos raise their gloved fists in a human rights protest in an iconic October 1968 file photo at the Mexico City Olympics. The Australian Olympic Committee on Saturday awarded a posthumous Order of Merit to Norman. | AP

