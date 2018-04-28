/

Cowboys’ Jason Witten says he’s retiring

AP

FRISCO, TEXAS – Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten plans to retire after 15 seasons and join ESPN as its lead analyst for the “Monday Night Football” telecast, the network reported Friday.

Witten met with owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who said no announcement was coming Friday. Jones said he had several conversations with Witten this week and indicated the franchise leader in games, catches and yards receiving hadn’t made a final decision.

“He has some things to think about and discuss with his family from a professional perspective,” Jones said.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, seen scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in an Oct. 25, 2010, game, is retiring after 15 seasons in the NFL. | AP

