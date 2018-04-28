Andres Iniesta to leave Barca after season

Andres Iniesta, the midfielder who embodied Barcelona’s creative attacking style and helped the team win dozens of trophies, is leaving the Spanish club after 16 seasons.

In an emotional news conference attended by most of his teammates, his family and club executives, Iniesta said Friday “this season is the last” at Barcelona.

“I have spent all my life here at this club and it is not easy to leave,” Iniesta said after fighting back tears and regaining his composure. “My time here ends this season. I understand that the club that took me in at 12 deserves the best of me in return, and I have given it that until now, but in the near future I won’t be able to both physically and mentally.

“The club has placed its confidence,” he said. “And I have always said that if I am not able to give my all to my club that has given me everything then I wouldn’t be happy.”

Iniesta, who turns 34 on May 11, said that he intends to continue playing but did not reveal what his next club will be.

“I have always said that I would never compete against my club, so all the options outside Europe are open,” Iniesta said. “When the season is over we will know my choice.”

Local media reported that the Spain midfielder will be signing a lucrative contract with a club in the Chinese League.

Iniesta left his village in southern Spain to join Barcelona’s youth academy when he was 12. He went on to become one of the best players in its history, helping the team win 31 titles — a club record he shares with Lionel Messi.

Iniesta has helped Barcelona win four Champions League titles, eight Spanish League crowns, six Copa del Reys, three Club World Cups, seven Spanish Super Cups and three European Super Cups.

And Iniesta is expected to get one more trophy for the club with Barcelona on the cusp of clinching the league title. The team leads Atletico Madrid by 11 points with five games left.

Iniesta has been a fan favorite at Nou Camp since he helped Barcelona start its current winning era by claiming the Spanish League title in 2005 under Frank Rijkaard.