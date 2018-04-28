Hawks closer Dennis Sarfarte undergoes hip surgery

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks closer Dennis Sarfate has undergone surgery in the United States to repair an injured right hip, the team announced Saturday.

The 37-year-old right hander, who saved a Japan-record 54 games last season, went under the knife on Thursday. He will rehabilitate in the United States and is expected to be out for around four months.

The 2017 Pacific League MVP complained of severe tightness in the hip after pitching on April 7. Sarfate, who was deactivated on April 18, led the Pacific League in saves in each of the past three seasons.