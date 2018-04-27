Japan claims two golds on opening day of Artistic Swimming World Series third leg

Japan got off to a winning start Friday with golds in the solo and team technical routines on the opening day of the Japan Open, the third leg of the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series.

The eight-member Japan team scored 90.7041 points for its routine at Tatsumi International Swimming Center. Spain was 1.4835 points behind in second and France in third.

In the solo routine, Yukiko Inui won gold with 90.3361 points. Greece’s Evangelia Plantanioti finished second and Italy’s Linda Cerruti third.

“I don’t think there was a part of my routine that didn’t go well,” said Inui, who won duet and team bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The Artistic Swimming World Series consists of 10 events. The four-day Tokyo event is the first major competition held in Japan since FINA renamed the sport from synchronized swimming last July.