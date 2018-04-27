Pirates third baseman Kang Jung-ho granted visa, will report to team

Kang Jung-ho is back in the United States and on his way to rejoining the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The club announced Thursday that the South Korean third baseman has been granted a work visa by the U.S. government and will report to the team’s training complex in Bradenton, Florida.

The 31-year-old Kang last played for the Pirates in 2016. He was arrested in South Korea on DUI charges for a third time in December 2016 and received an eight-month suspended prison sentence that led to visa issues.

Pittsburgh, which signed Kang to an $11 million, four-year contract in January 2015, placed Kang on the restricted list last March after Kang failed to secure a visa.