/

Pirates third baseman Kang Jung-ho granted visa, will report to team

AP

PITTSBURGH – Kang Jung-ho is back in the United States and on his way to rejoining the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The club announced Thursday that the South Korean third baseman has been granted a work visa by the U.S. government and will report to the team’s training complex in Bradenton, Florida.

The 31-year-old Kang last played for the Pirates in 2016. He was arrested in South Korea on DUI charges for a third time in December 2016 and received an eight-month suspended prison sentence that led to visa issues.

Pittsburgh, which signed Kang to an $11 million, four-year contract in January 2015, placed Kang on the restricted list last March after Kang failed to secure a visa.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki leads off second base in the eighth inning against Cleveland on Thursday night.
Ichiro scores winning run in 8th
Pinch runner Ichiro Suzuki scored the go-ahead run for the Seattle Mariners, who edged the Cleveland Indians 5-4 Thursday for their third consecutive victory. With two outs and the game ...
Hawks pitcher Shuta Ishikawa (left) and third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda celebrate following SoftBank's victory over the Lions on Thursday in Fukuoka.
Shuta Ishikawa tames Lions as SoftBank stops Seibu's winning streak
Shuta Ishikawa held Japan's most potent offense to one run over eight innings in the SoftBank Hawks' 4-1 win over the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions on Thursday. Having scored nine o...
New York shortstop Didi Gregorius throws out Minnesota's Eduardo Escobarin the ninth inning on Wednesday.
Red-hot Didi Gregorius lifts Yankees to victory over Twins
For anyone unable to see him out there: Didi Gregorius had another huge night. Make that Tyler Austin, too. Gregorius homered for the fourth straight game and added two RBIs to h...

,