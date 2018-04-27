Ichiro scores winning run in 8th

Pinch runner Ichiro Suzuki scored the go-ahead run for the Seattle Mariners, who edged the Cleveland Indians 5-4 Thursday for their third consecutive victory.

With two outs and the game tied 4-4 in the eighth inning, Ichiro was sent in as a runner for designated hitter Nelson Cruz at second base and he came around to score when Kyle Seager doubled to deep center off Nick Goody (0-1).

“Cruz is now injured and he can’t run. It didn’t have to be me (to run for him),” Ichiro said of his teammate who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle earlier this month.

Dan Altavilla (2-2), the fourth of six Mariners pitchers to take the mound, got the last two outs in the seventh for the win.

With Andrew Miller on the disabled list after straining his left hamstring on Wednesday, the AL Central-leading Indians used three relievers in the eighth.

Cleveland overcame a 4-0 deficit with two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings. A tie game in that spot would usually result in Miller making an appearance, but that won’t be the case for at least the next 10 days.

Jean Segura hit a leadoff groundout off Dan Otero, and Robinson Cano took a called third strike from Jeff Beliveau, who was called up from the minors before the game.

Goody (0-1) relieved and allowed consecutive doubles to Cruz and Seager. Mitch Haniger was intentionally walked, and Mike Zunino popped out.

Indians manager Terry Francona knows he’ll have to use more of a matchup strategy in the late innings without Miller, who hasn’t allowed a run this season.

“Otero came in, did a great job,” he said. “Beliveau came in and got Cano, which was good. (For) Nick, the pitch to Cruz wasn’t a bad pitch. He was trying to get it down out of the zone and it didn’t get out of the zone, and he left a ball up to Seager.”

Seager is batting .378 (34-for- 90) with five homers and 13 RBIs in 23 games at Progressive Field.

“It hurt my feelings a little bit because it didn’t get out,” he joked of his winning hit. “That was the best I’ve hit a ball in a while and it stayed in the park.”

Braves 7, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies, the two youngest players in the major leagues, both homered and combined for five RBIs to lead Atlanta over the Reds and give the Braves a split of the four-game series.

A day after the 20-year-old Acuna made his big league debut, he homered into the left-field upper deck leading off the second inning, singled in the sixth and hit a tiebreaking double off Wandy Peralta (1-1) in the eighth following Freddie Freeman’s third double.

Albies, a 21-year-old who made his debut last August, hit a two-run homer in the fifth for a 4-0 lead and added an RBI double in the ninth.

Sam Freeman (1-1) retired all four batters he faced, and Arodys Vizcaino pitched a one-hit ninth for his second save.

Cincinnati dropped to 5-20 for the first time in franchise history.

Yankees 4, Twins 3

In New York, Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Fernando Rodney (1-2), extending the Yankees’ winning streak to six and completing an 8-2 homestand.

New York was held hitless through five innings and trailed 3-0 before Aaron Hicks’ sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Dellin Betances (1-1) struck out the side on 13 pitches in the ninth for his first win since June 27.

Minnesota completed an 0-7 trip and has lost eight straight to the Yankees, including last year’s AL wild-card game.

Pirates 1, Tigers 0

In Pittsburgh, Corey Dickerson hit the first game-ending home run of his major league career, a disputed one-out drive in the ninth inning off Alex Wilson, (0-1). A fan reached over the 6.4-meter wall and caught the ball, and the home run was upheld in a video review.

Felipe Vazquez (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the ninth when James McCann grounded into a forceout, Victor Martinez popped out and Jose Iglesias bounced into a forceout.

Cardinals 4, Mets 3 (13)

In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler hit a winning single in the 13th off Paul Sewald (0-1), and Tommy Pham had four hits and scored twice.

John Gant (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Memphis before the game, pitched three perfect innings of relief for his second big league win.

St. Louis trailed 2-0 in the seventh and 3-2 in the 10th before Jose Martinez’s tying double off Jeurys Familia.

Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Jarrod Dyson, Nick Ahmed and David Peralta homered as Arizona improved to 17-7 and matched the 2008 Diamondbacks for the best 24-game start in franchise history.

Dyson hit a two-run homer in the first and Chris Owings added an RBI double off Ben Lively (0-2) for a 3-0 lead.

Matt Koch (1-0) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer, and Chris Sale (2-1) won for the first time in three starts, allowing three runs and four hits in six innings to improve to 5-1 in eight games with the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benitendi had two hits and an RBI for the Red Sox, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Boston is major league-best 19-5, including 7-1 in one-run games.

Craig Kimbrel got three straight outs for his seventh save in as many chances, finishing a six-hitter.

Marco Estrada (2-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings, and his ERA has risen from 2.77 to 6.00 in his past three starts.

Rays 9, Orioles 5

In Baltimore, C.J. Cron and Wilson Ramos homered as Tampa Bay won its sixth straight game, the Rays’ longest since a nine-game run from July 12-26, 2014.

Chris Archer (2-1) allowed four runs and 11 hits in 5⅓ innings.

Adam Jones had three hits, including his fourth home run of the season for the Orioles, who have lost 11 of 12 and are 1-5 on a nine-game homestand.

Dylan Bundy (1-3) allowed eight runs — seven earned — and a career-high 11 hits in 4⅔ innings.

Cubs 1, Brewers 0

In Chicago, Kyle Hendricks (2-1) allowed four hits in seven innings to outpitch Chase Anderson (2-2), who allowed Kyle Schwarber’s sixth-inning homer, and the Cubs stopped Milwaukee’s eight-game winning streak.

Carl Edwards Jr. worked the eighth and Brandon Morrow finished the six-hitter for his fifth save.

White Sox 6, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Matt Davidson hit two of Chicago’s five home runs, leading the White Sox to their second win in 11 games.

Yoan Moncada homered to open the first inning for Chicago for the second straight night, and Yolmer Sanchez and Trayce Thompson also went deep against Jakob Junis (3-2).