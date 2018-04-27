10-man Atletico Madrid earns draw with Arsenal in first leg of Europa League semis
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (left) vies with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny for the ball in a UEFA Europa League first-leg semifinal match at Emirates Stadium on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Arsenal’s hopes of sending outgoing manager Arsene Wenger off with a trophy suffered a major blow as the Gunners could only draw 1-1 with 10-man Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday.

The Gunners played with an extra man for over 80 minutes at the Emirates Stadium, with Sime Vrsaljko’s early red card handing them the initiative.

However, they were made to rue a host of missed chances before and after Alexandre Lacazette headed them in front on the hour mark.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was also sent to the stands shortly after Vrsaljko’s dismissal, but the Spaniards resisted manfully and pounced when their chance came as Antoine Griezmann prodded home a vital away goal eight minutes from time.

“I feel we produced the performance we wanted to produce, but the result is not in line with the performance,” said Wenger.

“We can only look at ourselves for tonight’s result because 1-0 is a perfect result at home, it was up to us not to make a mistake . .. it is a story we have seen before.”

Arsenal now needs to become the first away team to score in 12 matches at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next week if Wenger’s last game in charge is to be the final in his homeland in Lyon on May 16.

