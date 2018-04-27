Knights demolish Sharks in Game 1

Marc-Andre Fleury was having such a good time Thursday night, he joined in when the sold-out crowd at T Mobile Arena started doing the wave.

And why not?

Fleury stopped 33 shots for his third shutout of the playoffs, and the Vegas Golden Knights went on to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“I’ve always been a big fan (of the wave), I saw it coming around, heard the music going, sometimes I try to have some fun,” Fleury said with a wide smile. “We did our best to stay sharp for that first game and I think we did. I thought we had the jump on them right away and that was a big part of the win tonight.”

Fleury, who improved to 5-0 in the playoffs, got his 13th career shutout in the playoffs — and second straight. He also blanked Los Angeles 1-0 in Game 4 of the first round.

After getting seven goals from seven different players during a four-game sweep of the Kings in the opening round, the Golden Knights matched that with seven players scoring for them on Thursday.

Cody Eakin, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault scored 1:31 apart early in the first period to get Vegas going. Alex Tuch, Shea Theodore, Colin Miller and James Neal also scored, Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had three assists, and Marchessault and David Perron added two each.

“It was a great game for us, obviously we played a full 60 minutes and that’s what you want from your team in the playoffs,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said.

Penguins 3, Capitals 2

In Washington, Patric Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored in a 4:49 span to help Pittsburgh rally to beat the Capitals in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Down 2-0 early in the third period and playing without Evgeni Malkin and Carl Hagelin, the Penguins turned it around with all three of their top-line forwards chipping in a goal. Crosby scored the tying goal when the puck bounced to him off Alex Ovechkin’s stick, and assisted on Guentzel’s go-ahead goal.