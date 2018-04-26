Bruins score four in 3rd period to eliminate Leafs
Boston goalie Tuukka Rask blocks a shot during the third period against Toronto in Game 7 on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

Bruins score four in 3rd period to eliminate Leafs

AP

BOSTON – Jake DeBrusk watched the tiebreaking goal go into the net from ice level, sliding into the boards on his backside after he was flattened by Toronto defenseman Jake Gardiner.

The Bruins rookie didn’t even have time to climb up off his knees before he was mobbed by teammates.

“Jake had a real coming-out party in the series,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after DeBrusk scored twice to help Boston beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Wednesday night and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“He scored going to the net, dirty areas,” said Cassidy, whose team opens the second round against the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Saturday. “That’s always the first thing: play inside, be willing to get hit, fight for your space. That’s playoff hockey. They weren’t freebies. They’ve been real greasy, as advertised.”

Five years after rallying from a three-goal, third-period deficit and beating Toronto in Game 7 of their first-round series, the Bruins again scored four straight goals to eliminate the Maple Leafs. After Kasperi Kapanen put Toronto ahead 4-3 with a short-handed goal in the second, Torey Krug tied it, DeBrusk gave Boston the lead with 14:35 to play.

Despite the final score, the teams were tied or separated by one goal for the first 2½ periods, until David Pastrnak made it 6-4 with 8:21 to play. Brad Marchand flipped one into the empty net with 51 seconds left to set off a celebration in the stands.

“For entertainment value, that was probably one of the better Game 7s you’ll see,” said Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, who stopped just 20 of 24 shots. “It was only a one-goal game going into the third and we shut it down and scored some good goals.”

Danton Heinen scored his first NHL postseason goal, Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and David Krejci had three assists for the Bruins. In his first NHL postseason action, DeBrusk had seven points in seven games.

“Uh, it went pretty well,” he said with a laugh. “Obviously, with the win it was special — something I’ll never forget. I’ll never forget this series just in general, first playoffs. I was really happy to contribute.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, seen here earlier this month, may be cleared after the attorney for his ex-girlfriend says her client initially lied to authorities when she accused Foster of hitting her leading to domestic violence charges.
Reuben Foster's accuser recants domestic violence accusations
The attorney for the ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster said Wednesday that her client initially lied to authorities when she accused the San Francisco 49ers linebacker of hitting her leading to dom...
Kei Nishikori retires from first match at Barcelona Open
Kei Nishikori retired from his first match at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday just three days after contesting an ATP Masters Series final with world No. 1 Rafael Nadal. Having received a...
Image Not Available
Boxer Daigo Higa suspended indefinitely for failing to make weight
The Japan Boxing Commission announced Wednesday that Daigo Higa's license has been suspended indefinitely following his failure to make weight for a world title bout earlier this month. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask blocks a shot during the third period against Toronto in Game 7 on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,