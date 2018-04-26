Red-hot Didi Gregorius lifts Yankees to victory over Twins

For anyone unable to see him out there: Didi Gregorius had another huge night.

Make that Tyler Austin, too.

Gregorius homered for the fourth straight game and added two RBIs to his major league-leading total, going 3-for-3 with two walks to send the New York Yankees past the Minnesota Twins 7-4 in a hazy fog Wednesday for their fifth consecutive victory.

“He’s playing great. He really is,” manager Aaron Boone said . “I thought a lot of guys did a lot of good things tonight to contribute to that win.”

Austin hit a three-run shot and made a sparkling defensive play at first base to stop a Twins rally. With a fine effort from the bullpen, New York handed Minnesota its sixth defeat in a row — the team’s longest skid since a seven-game slide in September 2016.

Slumping slugger Miguel Sano launched an early two-run homer for the Twins, who lost their seventh straight to New York, including last year’s AL wild-card game. They have dropped 12 of their last 13 at Yankee Stadium, counting the postseason.

“They’ve been really tough on our pitching,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. “This lineup right now, there’s not much margin for error.”

After a rainy day in the Bronx that forced both teams indoors for batting practice, the game began on time in 53-degree (11 Celsius) weather before a scattered crowd. By the mid-to-late innings, a damp mist had morphed into a soupy, spooky fog that descended on Yankee Stadium and made it feel more like Victorian London.

Play on the field didn’t seem to be affected all that much, but late in the game Yankees announcers said the fog was so thick the YES Network couldn’t get the strike zone box to function on the telecast.

“It was pretty tough to pick up some of those flyballs in the outfield. We couldn’t even see the upper deck,” Aaron Judge said.

Chad Green (2-0) relieved shaky starter Sonny Gray in the fifth and got five outs. Green retired slumping Logan Morrison with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Morrison, batting .113, also whiffed with the bases loaded against Chasen Shreve for the second out of the seventh. Austin then sprinted some 90 feet to make a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory of Robbie Grossman’s popup near the low retaining wall, preserving New York’s 6-4 lead.

“Just an outstanding play. Got me excited. Got me pumped,” Shreve said. “Huge situation.”

Gregorius had an RBI single in the first, a solo homer in the third off Lance Lynn (0-2) and a bunt single to beat the infield shift in the sixth. He leads the majors with 29 RBIs, and all nine of his home runs have come at Yankee Stadium. After the latest one, he took a quick curtain call.

“Yes, I still bunt,” Gregorius said.

“Try to stay consistent,” he added. “I do have a lot of home runs, but it’s not like I’m going out there trying to hit them. I’m not the power guy.”

Austin is awaiting word on his appeal of a suspension for charging the mound during an April 11 brawl with Boston. Still eligible to play until then, the rookie homered in the third to give New York a 5-2 lead and later doubled.

Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each had a sacrifice fly. Gleyber Torres got two hits and scored twice.

“We won that game because of what TA did,” catcher Austin Romine said. “He’s becoming a force up there at the plate.”

Astros 5, Angels 2

In Houston, Justin Verlander pitched seven sharp innings, AL MVP Jose Altuve hit his first home run of the season and the Astros beat Los Angeles.

Albert Pujols connected off Verlander for his 619th career homer and 2,994th hit.

Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 3

In Toronto, Mookie Betts homered twice and drove in three runs as Boston snapped its season-high three-game losing streak.

The Red Sox got their 18th win of the season, tying the franchise record for victories before May 1.

Rays 8, Orioles 4

In Baltimore, Rays lefty Jonny Venters returned to the majors after a six-year absence and his fourth major elbow surgery, retiring the lone batter he faced in a win over Baltimore.

The 33-year-old Venters has had three Tommy John surgeries. He was promoted from Triple-A earlier in the day, and got Chris Davis on a grounder.

Indians 4, Cubs 1

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion hit sixth-inning home runs off Jon Lester (2-1) the Indians’ win over Chicago.

In Cleveland, reliever Andrew Miller exited with tightness in his hamstring in the win over Chicago and could miss a few days.

Rangers 4, Athletics 2

In Arlington, Texas, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead single in the fifth inning and the Rangers bullpen protected the lead.

Four Rangers relievers worked 4⅓ hitless innings to stop Oakland’s four-game winning streak.

Mariners 4, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Mike Zunino homered and scored twice to back Seattle starter Felix Hernandez.

Zunino doubled and scored in a two-run third and gave the Mariners a 4-3 lead with a solo drive against James Shields (1-3) in the sixth. Nelson Cruz added three hits and two RBIs.

Tigers 13, Pirates 10 (1st)

Pirates 8, Tigers 3 (2nd)

In Pittsburgh, Jose Osuna, called up from the minors to serve as an extra player for the second game of a doubleheader, hit a three-run homer to give Pittsburgh a split.

In the first game, Nicholas Castellanos had four hits and a key home run for the Tigers. The teams combined for 34 hits, including four from Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and three from Jeimer Candelario, who scored five runs.

Brewers 6, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Jhoulys Chacin and the Milwaukee bullpen pitched the Brewers to their eighth consecutive victory.

Chacin (2-1) did not allow a hit until two outs in the fourth. Brewers relievers combined for 3⅓ scoreless innings, running their streak to 28 straight.

Braves 5, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, prized prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. singled and scored the tying run in the eighth inning of his big league debut.

The 20-year-old Acuna became the youngest player in the majors when he was called up from Triple-A before the game. He went 1-for-5 and played left field.

Marlins 8, Dodgers 6

In Los Angeles, Trevor Richards outpitched Clayton Kershaw just months removed from working as a substitute elementary school teacher, and Miami took advantage of a wild outing from the Dodgers ace.

Richards struck out 10 and pitched one-hit ball over 4⅔ scoreless innings in his fifth major league start. The former independent league right-hander was pulled after throwing 100 pitches.

Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

In Philadelphia, Jake Arrieta outpitched Zack Greinke, Aaron Altherr hit a go-ahead three-run homer and the Phillies topped Arizona.

Arrieta (3-0) allowed three runs — one earned — and four hits in seven innings. He pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth after walking in a run.

Nationals 15, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Trea Turner got five hits, Matt Adams homered and drove in six runs, and Washington broke out of an offensive funk in a big way.

Andrew Stevenson had two doubles, two singles and four RBIs as the Nationals set season highs for runs and hits (18). Max Scherzer (5-1) struck out 10 in six innings.

Cardinals 9, Mets 1

In St. Louis, Marcell Ozuna hit a tiebreaking two-run single and Michael Wacha won his fourth straight start.

Jedd Gyorko added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who have won nine of 11.

Rockies 5, Padres 2

In Denver, Jon Gray struck out 11 in six innings and David Dahl lined a two-run triple, lifting the Rockies over San Diego.