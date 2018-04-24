Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka triumphs in rout of Twins

Masahiro Tanaka made up for last week’s sloppy pitching by working 6⅔ effective innings as the New York Yankees crushed the Minnesota Twins 14-1 on a chilly Monday evening.

Tanaka (3-2), who allowed seven runs in five innings in his previous start last Tuesday, limited the damage to a run and three hits while striking out five and walking two at Yankee Stadium.

“Throughout the game I was able to stick to my pitching plan,” said Tanaka, who reduced his ERA to 5.28.

The right-hander tossed one-hit ball over four innings before a hit batsman and a Jason Castro single put runners on first and second with two out in the fifth. Brian Dozier then singled off Tanaka to drive home the Twins’ sole run.

Tanaka has won all five career starts against the Twins.

Yankees rookie Miguel Andujar homered and doubled to extend his barrage of extra-base hits and Didi Gregorius had a grand slam.

Slumping slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered and went 4-for-4 and Gleyber Torres singled for his first major league hit, a day after the prized 21-year-old made his debut with New York. Gary Sanchez socked a two-run double.

Andujar delivered an extra-base hit in his seventh straight game — tied with Pittsburgh’s Corey Dickerson for the longest streak in the majors this year. Andujar is 15-for-29 (.517) during that span with eight doubles, a triple and three home runs, raising his season average from .107 to .316.

It was the Yankees’ first three-game winning streak under new manager Aaron Boone.

If Tanaka continues to pitch on five days’ rest, he could start against Shohei Ohtani in the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

Angels 2, Astros 0

In Houston, Yuli Gurriel was thrown out at third base by catcher Martin Maldonado to end the game after an original safe call was reversed on replay, giving Los Angeles a victory over the hosts to snap the Astros’ six-game winning streak.

Tyler Skaggs (3-1) allowed four hits in seven innings for the Angels, and Keynan Middleton earned his sixth save. Houston outscored the White Sox 27-2 during a three-game sweep last weekend.

Reds 10, Braves 4

In Cincinnati, Jesse Winker’s bases-loaded single provided the Reds’ first lead in six games, and they rallied to beat Atlanta for their first victory under interim manager Jim Riggleman.

Cincinnati is 4-18, the worst start in the majors since Baltimore opened with an identical mark in 2010.

Dodgers 2, Marlins 1

In Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, prized prospect Walker Buehler tossed five scoreless innings in his first major league start and the hosts edged Miami.

Giants 4, Nationals 2

In San Francisco, Mac Williamson belted a two-run homer to lead Chris Stratton and the Giants past Washington.

Indians 2, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Carlos Carrasco outpitched Kevin Gausman in a tight duel, and Yonder Alonso’s two-run homer carried Cleveland past the struggling hosts, who have dropped nine of their last 10 games.

White Sox 10, Mariners 4

In Chicago, Jose Abreu had four hits, including two home runs, Yoan Moncada was a single shy of the cycle and the White Sox pounded Seattle to stop a seven-game slide.

Athletics 9, Rangers 4

In Arlington, Texas, Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking homer on the first pitch of the ninth inning and Oakland topped the hosts for its third straight victory.

Padres 13, Rockies 5

In Denver, Carlos Asuaje homered and had a career-high four RBIs, Franchy Cordero went deep during a nine-run seventh inning and San Diego romped past Colorado.