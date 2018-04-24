/

Yuichi Sugita exits Barcelona Open with first-round loss to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez

Kyodo

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Yuichi Sugita failed to match last year’s best-eight performance as he was knocked out of the Barcelona Open after suffering a 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) first-round defeat to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Monday.

Had Sugita, ranked 42nd, beaten the 69th-ranked Spaniard, he would have set up an all-Japan clash in the second round with Kei Nishikori, who last year withdrew from the French Open tune-up tournament due to a right wrist injury.

“My shot selection in tight situations was poor. I feel like I ruined it for myself. It was a disappointing game,” said Sugita, who made a lucky loser run to the quarterfinals last year.

Sugita started off both sets allowing his opponent to break serve first. He needed a medical timeout after the 11th game of the first set to get a quick massage from a trainer, but eventually returned to the court to finish off the 2-hour, 27-minute match.

Garcia-Lopez will face Nishikori on Wednesday. Coming off a runner-up finish at the Monte Carlo Masters, Nishikori received a first-round bye and will be playing as the 14th seed.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch speaks to reporters at the team's practice facility on Monday.
49ers say Reuben Foster will be cut if felony charge proven true
San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Monday the team will be patient through linebacker Reuben Foster's legal issues in a domestic violence case but stressed he won't remain on the 49er...
Image Not Available
Calgary Flames hire Bill Peters as new head coach
The Calgary Flames have hired Bill Peters as the team's head coach. The Flames introduced Peters at a news conference on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome. The 53-year-old from Three Hills...
Boston Marathon winner Yuki Kawauchi
Yuki Kawauchi finishes third in World Marathon Majors series
After his surprise Boston Marathon victory last week, Yuki Kawauchi earned third place in this season's World Marathon Majors men's series while Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge was crowned champion Monda...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yuichi Sugita hits a return to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the first round of the Barcelona Open on Monday. Sugita lost 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5). | KYODO

, ,