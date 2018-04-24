49ers say Reuben Foster will be cut if felony charge proven true
/

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Monday the team will be patient through linebacker Reuben Foster’s legal issues in a domestic violence case but stressed he won’t remain on the 49ers if the team determines he hit a woman.

Lynch spoke publicly for the first time since Foster was charged with felony domestic violence on April 12 after being accused by authorities of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum.

“The gravity of these charges has not been lost on us,” Lynch said. “We take it extremely seriously. We do feel like patience is the right approach right now. We’re going to learn things through this legal process. I do want to be very clear, abundantly clear, that if these charges are proven true, if Reuben indeed hit this young lady, he won’t be a part of our organization going forward.”

The 49ers announced a few days later that Foster would not take part in the offseason program while he deals with the legal matter.

Lynch said he expects that to remain the case until something changes, meaning Foster will remain away from the team until his legal case is resolved.

Lynch said the team has been in contact with the league, which could place Foster on the commissioner’s exempt list while the legal process plays out, which would keep him away from the team and off the roster.

