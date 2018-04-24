Yuki Kawauchi finishes third in World Marathon Majors series

After his surprise Boston Marathon victory last week, Yuki Kawauchi earned third place in this season’s World Marathon Majors men’s series while Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge was crowned champion Monday in London.

Kawauchi was one of five runners tied on 25 points for a first-place finish in one of the season’s eight events, but last Monday’s upset in wet and frigid conditions was enough for the series’ race directors to pick Kawauchi ahead of the other four.

Kipchoge led the men with 50 points after winning the 2017 Berlin Marathon and the season-ending London Marathon on Sunday. His compatriot Geoffrey Kirui was second with 41 points for one title and a 16-point second-place finish in Boston behind Kawuachi.

The 31-year-old Kawauchi, known as the “Citizen Runner” for juggling marathon running and his full-time job with the Saitama prefectural government, said he plans to quit his job and go pro next spring with the $150,000 he earned for winning his first major title.

He adds another $25,000 for finishing the series in third place.