Yuki Kawauchi finishes third in World Marathon Majors series
Boston Marathon winner Yuki Kawauchi

/

Yuki Kawauchi finishes third in World Marathon Majors series

Kyodo

After his surprise Boston Marathon victory last week, Yuki Kawauchi earned third place in this season’s World Marathon Majors men’s series while Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge was crowned champion Monday in London.

Kawauchi was one of five runners tied on 25 points for a first-place finish in one of the season’s eight events, but last Monday’s upset in wet and frigid conditions was enough for the series’ race directors to pick Kawauchi ahead of the other four.

Kipchoge led the men with 50 points after winning the 2017 Berlin Marathon and the season-ending London Marathon on Sunday. His compatriot Geoffrey Kirui was second with 41 points for one title and a 16-point second-place finish in Boston behind Kawuachi.

The 31-year-old Kawauchi, known as the “Citizen Runner” for juggling marathon running and his full-time job with the Saitama prefectural government, said he plans to quit his job and go pro next spring with the $150,000 he earned for winning his first major title.

He adds another $25,000 for finishing the series in third place.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Yuichi Sugita hits a return to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the first round of the Barcelona Open on Monday. Sugita lost 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5).
Yuichi Sugita exits Barcelona Open with first-round loss to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
Yuichi Sugita failed to match last year's best-eight performance as he was knocked out of the Barcelona Open after suffering a 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) first-round defeat to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez o...
San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch speaks to reporters at the team's practice facility on Monday.
49ers say Reuben Foster will be cut if felony charge proven true
San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Monday the team will be patient through linebacker Reuben Foster's legal issues in a domestic violence case but stressed he won't remain on the 49er...
Image Not Available
Calgary Flames hire Bill Peters as new head coach
The Calgary Flames have hired Bill Peters as the team's head coach. The Flames introduced Peters at a news conference on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome. The 53-year-old from Three Hills...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Boston Marathon winner Yuki Kawauchi

, , ,