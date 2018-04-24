Alex Ovechkin nets pair as Capitals eliminate Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals can now turn their attention to the Pittsburgh Penguins and avenging some playoff disappointments.

The Capitals won four straight games over the Columbus Blue Jackets after fumbling the first two in overtime at home, capping their opening-round playoff series with a 6-3 victory Monday night in Game 6.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, including his 50th playoff goal, and Braden Holtby had 35 saves to lift Washington, which never trailed after winning in overtime in Game 5 on Saturday. After Ovechkin’s second-period goals, the Capitals never relinquished a two-goal lead. Four of the games in the series went to overtime.

Washington will again move onto the conference semifinals after being eliminated by Pittsburgh in the second round in each of the past two seasons.

“I think we accomplished what we believed we could at the beginning of the series,” said Holtby, who relieved a struggling Philipp Grubauer in Game 2 and was great the rest of the way. “We’ll enjoy it a bit, rest up and prepare for the next one.”

Capitals coach Barry Trotz didn’t want to talk about Pittsburgh yet.

“Please let me breathe,” he said. “We haven’t taken a breath since this started.”

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Dimitry Orlov, Devante Smith-Pelly and Lars Eller also tallied Monday for Washington, which never trailed in the game after prevailing in extra time in Game 5 on Saturday. The Capitals won each of the three games in Columbus.

Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 1

In Toronto, Frederik Andersen stopped 32 shots to lead the Maple Leafs to a win over Boston, forcing a decisive Game 7 in the first-round series.

Game 7 is Wednesday night in Boston with the winner advancing to face Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

There was a moment of silence before the opening faceoff at Air Canada Centre to honor the 10 people killed Monday when a van mounted a sidewalk in Toronto’s north end and struck multiple pedestrians.