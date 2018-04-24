Jazz post third straight victory over Thunder

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and collected seven rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 113-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Joe Ingles scored 20 points while Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Rubio chipped in 13 points, eight assists and six boards. Utah takes a 3-1 series lead back to Oklahoma City.

Game 5 is on Wednesday night.

Paul George scored 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City lost its third straight in the series after shooting just 39 percent from the field.

“I thought we played downhill a lot more,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought we were at the rim a lot more. From there, we probably missed some opportunities to move the ball. I thought our ball movement was sporadic and sometimes it was very good.”

The Thunder opened up a 26-19 lead late in the first quarter when Carmelo Anthony capped a string of three straight Oklahoma City baskets with an alley-oop layup. The Thunder held onto the lead for much of the second quarter until Utah finally woke up on offense.

Starting with Rudy Gobert cutting to the rim for a dunk with 3:45 left in the second quarter, the Jazz scored on 11 straight offensive possessions to blow the game wide open. Ingles fueled the surge by hitting three straight 3-pointers to put Utah in front 58-52 before halftime.

It finally culminated in another Gobert dunk that punctuated a 20-3 run extending over the second and third quarters that gave Utah a 67-52 lead.

“The whole year, one of the things that we’ve wanted to do collectively is try to generate open shots,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “You’re not always going to make them, but you want to keep taking them. Eventually, you’re going to make some. We hit some timely ones in the second half.”

The Jazz led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter. Utah went up 87-68 when Mitchell drained a jumper and then fed Ingles for a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Physical play and heated emotions characterized the game. Both teams picked up two technical fouls before halftime. Then Jae Crowder was ejected with a technical foul with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rockets 119, Timberwolves 100

In Minneapolis, though James Harden and most of the Rockets were misfiring throughout the first half, their confidence never wavered.

In the third quarter, those sharpshooters sure came to life.

Harden had 22 of the team’s near-record 50 points in the third, launching Houston past Minnesota to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

“We had the mentality to be aggressive, make or missed shots,” said Harden, who went 7-for-10 in the third quarter and finished with 36 points. “That’s what we do. We shoot the basketball, and eventually they’ll start falling.”

Chris Paul scored 15 of his 25 points in the near-record third for the Rockets, who still had a 50-49 halftime edge despite their rough start. With those torrid 12 minutes, they built a 31-point lead and were up 104-69 about a minute into the fourth. The only team in the history of the NBA playoffs with more points in one quarter was the Los Angeles Lakers, who scored 51 points in the fourth on March 31, 1962, in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

“It was a good time to do it. We’ve been talking about it for two years, putting the 50-piece up,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “And that starts with the intensity and the right spirit and everything.”

Clint Capela added 14 points and 17 rebounds, Eric Gordon finally got going with 18 points off the bench and the Rockets left the Wolves wondering what hit them after 3½ games of decent defense against one of the league’s most dangerous offensive teams. Houston scored on 11 straight possessions after an opening stop by Minnesota, and Harden alone scored 17 of its first 20 points.

“I’ve got to watch it again,” Paul said. “We just, I don’t know, got hot.”

Wolves star Jimmy Butler, on the other hand, began forcing off-balance shots. Teague and Paul, the two former Wake Forest point guards, engaged in some intense trash talk. Paul baited Teague into a pushing foul for a pair of add-to-the-pile free throws. Gordon tacked on another 3-pointer at the buzzer for the 100-69 lead.

“I think we came out a little flatter than last game. We didn’t come out right away with that straight grit in the third quarter,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Pelicans reward Gentry

A person familiar with the situation said New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry’s contract option for next season has been exercised by the club.

The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the club has not announced the move. The person said Gentry was informed of the decision before the Pelicans swept their first-round playoff series against third-seeded Portland.

ESPN first reported the club’s move.

Gentry is in his third season with the Pelicans and has gone 116-134, including four victories in this season’s playoffs.