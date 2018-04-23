Jake Guentzel scores four goals to lift Pittsburgh
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby (left), Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang celebrate after Guentzel's goal in the third period of their playoff game against the Flyers on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Penguins won 8-5 to clinch the series in six games. | AP

Jake Guentzel scores four goals to lift Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA – Jake Guentzel dropped to his right knee and slid on the ice in celebration, not only for his second career postseason hat trick, but for the goal that assured Pittsburgh was moving on in the playoffs.

He has established his playoff pedigree as a sensational scorer in just two seasons and helped keep a third straight championship in sight for the Penguins.

Guentzel scored four straight goals to help send the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins into the next round with an 8-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6 on Sunday.

The Penguins play the winner of the Washington-Columbus series in the next round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Washington leads that series 3-2.

Guentzel scored six goals in the series and added another hat trick to pair with the one he had as a rookie in a first-round series last season against the Blue Jackets.

“He has the ability to play his best when the stakes are the highest. We have a team that does that,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “They embrace adversity. They embrace the struggle. Our team doesn’t get rattled. They embrace the challenge.”

Guentzel had the third four-goal playoff game in team history, joining Mario Lemieux in 1989 and Kevin Stevens in 1991.

“This is what you want to play in,” Guentzel said. “You grow up dreaming about this and this is definitely fun. When the bounces start going your way, you just try and run with it.”

Sean Couturier had the 24th playoff hat trick for the Flyers, who haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1975. Couturier said he played with a torn right MCL suffered in a collision with a teammate at practice last week.

“I couldn’t move that well, so I just tried to be well-positioned, have good sticks,” he said.

The Flyers, who survived a 10-game losing streak just to make the playoffs, lost all three games at home and not even a solid start could help them get out of the first round for the first time since 2012.

Predators 5, Avalanche 0

In Denver, Mattias Ekholm ignited the offense early with the first goal by a Nashville defenseman in the series, Pekka Rinne stopped 22 shots and the top-seeded Predators advanced to the second round with a victory in Game 6.

Austin Watson, Filip Forsberg, Nick Bonino and Viktor Arvidsson also scored to help Nashville move on to face Winnipeg. The Predators were 3-1-1 against the Jets in the regular season.

“I’m very impressed the way (the Avalanche) played. They played very modern hockey, with a lot of speed,” said Rinne, who notched his fourth career postseason shutout as Nashville won the series 4-2. “Great game. Great team effort. We didn’t give them any life.”

Tomoa Narasaki wins bouldering gold at World Cup in Moscow
Tomoa Narasaki claimed his first title in two years Sunday as he won the second round of the IFSC Bouldering World Cup in Moscow. Narasaki, the reigning men's combined World Cup champion...
Rafael Nadal is shown biting the trophy after his 11 victories at the Monte Carlo Masters, including on Sunday (left) after his win over Kei Nishikori in the final, in a combination of photos.
Rafael Nadal makes history with dominant win over Kei Nishikori in Monte Carlo final
Usually modest about his achievements, Rafael Nadal allowed himself a moment to appreciate his record 31st Masters title on Sunday. Nadal was at his dominant best against Kei Nishikori, ...
Japan's Fed Cup team celebrates after beating Britain in a playoff to secure a return to the competition's top level on Sunday in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture.
Japan returns to Fed Cup elite after playoff victory over Britain
Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya beat Britain's Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in doubles on Sunday to earn Japan promotion back to Fed Cup World Group 2. With their Fed Cup playoff tied a...

