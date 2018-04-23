Rugby World Cup organizers launch volunteer recruitment drive for Japan 2019

The 2019 Rugby World Cup organizing committee announced Monday it has officially launched the recruitment process for some 10,000 volunteers across 12 Japanese host cities for the tournament which kicks off Sept. 20.

People wishing to volunteer at Asia’s first Rugby World Cup have until July 18 to apply online for the program called “Team No-Side,” in reference to the term used by referees to signify the end of a match. Interviews will be held later this year, with training to begin in January.

“The objective of the ‘Team No-Side’ volunteers is to embody the spirit as nurtured and developed with care by Japanese rugby over the years,” the committee said in a press release on its website.

“Volunteers will play a key role in the delivery of the six-week tournament with a range of roles, and in line with the tournament vision, ‘Team No-Side’ will connect with fans, create unforgettable experiences and go forward to deliver an exceptional Rugby World Cup for all.”

Applicants must be aged 18 or older, able to communicate in Japanese, and capable of volunteering up to eight hours a day. Meals and uniforms are provided, but applicants have to cover the cost of transportation and accommodation in their preferred host city.

The main responsibilities of volunteers include operation support and guidance around the venues, and assisting visitors at designated fan zones.

Some 2,000-3,000 volunteers are expected to be recruited to the Tokyo metropolitan area for a minimum of five days, while 1,500-2,000 recruits are expected for Kanagawa and Yokohama prefectures.