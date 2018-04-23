Tomoa Narasaki wins bouldering gold at World Cup in Moscow

Tomoa Narasaki claimed his first title in two years Sunday as he won the second round of the IFSC Bouldering World Cup in Moscow.

Narasaki, the reigning men’s combined World Cup champion, is aiming to represent Japan when sport climbing debuts at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He finished all four problems on his way to victory at the CSKA Sports Complex.

In the women’s bouldering event, Miho Nonaka finished second on a countback to Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret. Nonaka’s teammate Akiyo Noguchi rounded out the podium in third place.

Narasaki finished second overall in bouldering last year after 2015 champion Chon Jong-won of South Korea claimed his second crown following the final event of the season in Munich in August.