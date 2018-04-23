Yuya Kubo scores on return to Gent lineup

Yuya Kubo scored for Belgian Pro League side Gent in its 2-1 playoff loss away to Charleroi on Sunday.

Returning to the starting lineup for the first time in six games, the 24-year-old netted in the 60th minute for his ninth goal of the season.

Playing in an attacking midfield role instead of his usual position as forward, Kubo halved the lead six minutes after David Pollet put the home side ahead 2-0.

With his team attacking on the break, Kubo tapped in from close range after Charleroi defender Dorian Dessoleil headed the ball onto his own woodwork while attempting a clearance.

The former Kyoto Sanga player, who has netted twice for Japan in 13 appearances, said he looked to create opportunities for teammates, as well as score, in his altered role.

“I changed my mindset. When you get the ball in the middle of the field, you can create more chances,” he said.

Despite Gent going winless in its last three matches, Kubo is hopeful his side can improve its fortunes in the playoffs.

“A player can lose his spot quickly after a bad game. If I play like I did today, I should be okay,” he said.