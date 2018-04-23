Yuya Kubo scores on return to Gent lineup
Yuya Kubo chases the ball during Gent's 2-1 defeat to Charleroi in the Belgian league playoffs on Sunday. | KYODO

Yuya Kubo scores on return to Gent lineup

Kyodo

CHARLEROI, BELGIUM – Yuya Kubo scored for Belgian Pro League side Gent in its 2-1 playoff loss away to Charleroi on Sunday.

Returning to the starting lineup for the first time in six games, the 24-year-old netted in the 60th minute for his ninth goal of the season.

Playing in an attacking midfield role instead of his usual position as forward, Kubo halved the lead six minutes after David Pollet put the home side ahead 2-0.

With his team attacking on the break, Kubo tapped in from close range after Charleroi defender Dorian Dessoleil headed the ball onto his own woodwork while attempting a clearance.

The former Kyoto Sanga player, who has netted twice for Japan in 13 appearances, said he looked to create opportunities for teammates, as well as score, in his altered role.

“I changed my mindset. When you get the ball in the middle of the field, you can create more chances,” he said.

Despite Gent going winless in its last three matches, Kubo is hopeful his side can improve its fortunes in the playoffs.

“A player can lose his spot quickly after a bad game. If I play like I did today, I should be okay,” he said.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches his club's game against West Ham on Sunday afternoon in London.
Arsene Wenger says fan protests led to decision to leave Arsenal
Arsene Wenger said he wasn't tired of managing Arsenal but quit after finding fan protests calling for his departure "hurtful" and damaging to the club's image. The 68-year-old Frenchman...
Kashiwa Reysol's Yuta Nakayama (left) and V-Varen Nagasaki's Yuhei Tokunaga compete for the ball during their J. League game on Sunday. Nagasaki won 1-0.
V-Varen hold off Reysol for third straight win
Shu Hiramatsu scored a 50th-minute header and promoted V-Varen Nagasaki held on for a 1-0 victory over Kashiwa Reysol in the J. League first division on Sunday. Despite conceding the bul...
Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates after his club's victory over Tottenham in the F.A. Cup semifinals on Saturday in London. United won 2-1 to advance to the final.
Man United stops Tottenham to advance to final of F.A. Cup
A third cup final with Manchester United for Jose Mourinho. More F.A. Cup semifinal misery for Tottenham. While Mauricio Pochettino wins admiration for his style of soccer, the manager ha...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yuya Kubo chases the ball during Gent's 2-1 defeat to Charleroi in the Belgian league playoffs on Sunday. | KYODO

,