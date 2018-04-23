Angels’ Shohei Ohtani bats cleanup for first time in MLB after bullpen session

Shohei Ohtani batted cleanup for the first time on Sunday, but Johnny Cueto struck him out twice and pitched six shutout innings in the San Francisco Giants’ 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

After he struck out swinging twice against the Dominican right-hander, Ohtani singled to right in the bottom of the sixth to load the bases, but Angels first baseman Luis Valbuena grounded out into an inning-ending double play to leave the score at 4-0.

Ohtani grounded out in his fourth and final at-bat in the eighth.

“It just happened to be a game that (Albert) Pujols sat out so I moved into the fourth spot in the order. I wasn’t expecting it,” said Ohtani, who batted cleanup in nine games during his five seasons in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

“He (Cueto) is as wonderful a pitcher as I imagined. I was amazed at his pitching accuracy,” Ohtani added.

Cueto (2-0) took a no hitter into the sixth and ended up yielding only two hits and striking out seven in a 96-pitch effort, while Los Angeles starter Jaime Barria (1-1) lasted only two innings. Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run third for the Giants and Brandon Belt made it 4-0 on a solo shot in the fifth.

Belt also had a 21-pitch at-bat against Barria earlier in the game.

Neither Barria nor Belt gave an inch as Mike Trout and the other Angels outfielders began looking at each other in amazement as the second at-bat of the game dragged on. The crowd buzzed as Belt peppered the second deck behind home plate and even the seats down the right-field line with souvenirs.

Belt hit eleven straight balls into the crowd on a full count, hanging in for an epic 21-pitch at-bat before lining out to right fielder Kole Calhoun.

“I wasn’t going to give it up and the pitcher wasn’t either,” Belt said. “It made for a good battle. If it helped get me a little bit locked in for later in the game, it was worth it.”

It was the longest at-bat in the majors since records began in 1988. The previous high of 20 pitches in a plate appearance since 1988 was when Houston’s Ricky Gutierrez struck out against Cleveland’s Bartolo Colon on June 26, 1998, according to Retrosheet.

“I think after like the 16th pitch the crowd started getting into it,” said Trout, whose two-run homer in the eighth was his big league-leading ninth and his third in as many games. “I couldn’t imagine being up there for 21 pitches. It’s unbelievable.”

Before the game, Ohtani was to go “full gorilla,” as manager Mike Scioscia calls a full-on bullpen session, as opposed to the “touch and feel” session he threw on Friday. A blister on his right middle finger forced Ohtani out after just two innings of his start on the mound against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Ohtani is listed as the Angels’ starter for Tuesday night at Houston, opposing Charlie Morton.

Ohtani didn’t play in Saturday night’s 4-3 victory that snapped a four-game losing streak.

So far, he’s batted twice in the No. 6 spot, once at No. 7 and six times in the eighth spot.

“I don’t know if we had any expectations one way or another,” Scioscia said before the game about batting Ohtani cleanup so early in the season. “You never know if a guy’s going to be comfortable, you never know when your lineup’s going to call for some adjustments on a given day, and today it seems the best way to line ’em up.”

Rangers 7, Mariners 4

In Arlington, Texas, Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-3 with two infield singles for his third multi-hit game this season, but the Rangers beat Seattle to avoid a series sweep.

Ichiro also drew a pair of walks to reach base four times in five plate appearances. The game marked his first start of the season in right field.

“I love the view from right field,” Ichiro said.

For the Rangers, Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo homered as Texas opened a 4-0 lead in the fourth against Erasmo Ramirez (0-1).

It was the season debut for Ramirez (0-1) after being on the disabled list because of a strained right lat.

To make room on the 25-man roster for Ramirez, Seattle optioned Guillermo Heredia, one of its five outfielders, to Triple-A Tacoma, opting to keep Ichiro on the roster. The 44-year-old Ichiro is hitting .250 in his 12 games, and all nine hits are singles.

Athletics 4, Red Sox 1

In Oakland, Khris Davis hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off David Price with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Athletics beat Boston to deal the Red Sox consecutive losses for the first time under new manager Alex Cora.

Boston had won its first six series before losing two of three at the Coliseum, where the Red Sox were no-hit Saturday by Sean Manaea. They still have the best record in the majors at 17-4.

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

In New York, Gleyber Torres went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, double-play grounder, popup and flyout in his big league debut, and the youthful Yankees beat Toronto.

New York used a starting lineup that didn’t include a player 30 or older for the first time since Sept. 29, 1989.

Indians 7, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Jose Ramirez homered twice and drove in three runs, and Corey Kluber (3-1) won his third straight start, allowing three runs and six hits in seven-plus innings.

Manny Machado hit two solo homers for the Orioles, his third multi-homer game this season.

Royals 8, Tigers 5

In Detroit, Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the seventh off Buck Farmer after Drew VerHagen (0-1) walked two batters. Kansas City won for only the second time in 12 games, and Moustakas extended his hitting streak to 14.

Abraham Almonte’s sixth-inning grand slam gave the Royals a 5-2 lead, but the Tigers tied it with three runs in the bottom half.

Rays 8, Twins 6

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Carlos Gomez, in a 2-for-38 slide, hit a two-run homer off Addison Reed (0-1) in the ninth for the Rays.

Daniel Robertson had a career-high four hits for Tampa Bay, which has gone 7-5 after a 1-8 start.

Astros 7, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead single in a five-run seventh inning, and Houston stretched its winning streak to six.

Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1) allowed one run and eight hits over six innings as the World Series champions completed a three-game sweep in which they outscored the White Sox 27-2.

Dodgers 4, Nationals 3

In Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger followed Yasmani Grandal’s two-run double with a tying RBI double in the sixth, and Corey Seager drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh.

The Dodgers were largely dominated by Jeremy Hellickson until they erased a three-run deficit with three big hits from their patchwork lineup. Los Angeles then went ahead after Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch from Trevor Gott (0-1). Barnes advanced to third on Chris Taylor’s single and scored on Seager’s fly.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his first save since April 10 and his third of the season.

Cubs 9, Rockies 7

In Denver, the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado was initially called safe by umpire Cory Blaser when he tried to score on a bases-loaded pitch that bounced to the backstop, then was ruled out when a video review concluded reliever Brandon Morrow applied the tag on a throw from catcher Willson Contreras.

Cubs star Kris Bryant was hit on the head with a 96 mph (155 kph) pitch from German Marquez in the first inning and left the game. Cubs spokesman Peter Chase said Bryant passed tests and had no sign of a concussion.

Diamondbacks 4, Padres

In Phoenix, Patrick Corbin (4-0) struck out 11 in six innings, and the Diamondbacks (15-6) became the first team since San Francisco in 2003 to win their first seven series.

Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer for Arizona.

Yoshihisa Hirano tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the Diamondbacks.

Kazuhisa Makita threw two innings for the Padres without allowing any runs.

Phillies 3, Pirates 2

In Philadelphia, Aaron Altherr hit a winning single in the 11th after Andrew Knapp’s opposite-field triple off the left-field wall against Rich Rodriguez (0-1). The Phillies swept a four-game series against Pittsburgh for the first time since May 12-15, 1994.

Yacksel Rios (3-0) pitched a scoreless inning, stranding two runners. Philadelphia has won 13 of 16 since a 1-4 start and are seven games over .500 for the first time since they were 24-17 on May 18, 2016.

Brewers 4, Marlins 2

In Milwaukee, Christian Yelich hit his first home run since coming off the disabled list, and the Brewers completed a four-game sweep that extended their winning streak to six.

Junior Guerra (2-0) allowed one unearned run and five hits in five innings, and Josh Hader also gave up an unearned run in getting six outs for his third save.

Cardinals 9, Reds 2

In St. Louis, Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered to back Miles Mikolas (3-0), who yielded two runs — one earned — and five hits over seven innings. The Cardinals have won eight of nine overall and 11 in a row over the Reds.

Cincinnati has lost five in a row and 13 of 14. The Reds have the worst record in the majors at 3-18 and are 0-3 since firing manager Bryan Price and replacing him with Jim Riggleman.

Braves at Mets — ppd.