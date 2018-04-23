Ginobili carries Spurs in Game 4

Ettore Messina was screaming at the Spurs, and Manu Ginobili loved it.

Before Gregg Popovich, Ginobili played in Italy for Messina, and on Sunday he delivered a throwback performance for his old coach to save the Spurs’ season.

Experiencing a flashback to his days playing for Messina in the Euroleague in his early 20s, the 40-year-old Ginobili scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help San Antonio beat the Golden State Warriors 103-90. The Spurs avoided a series sweep as Popovich missed his second straight game following the death of his wife, Erin, on Wednesday.

In his 16th season in the NBA and perhaps the final home game of his career, Ginobili rebounded from a scoreless effort in Game 3 to help Messina capture his first playoff victory as a coach, albeit an unofficial one.

“For moments when he talks to the rest of the team, or when he gets upset and he yells at us, a lot of flashbacks,” Ginobili said, chuckling. “He’s very strict and he wants the team to play his way, so whenever we stopped executing the way we should have, the old himself comes back. It was good to see him coaching on this stage. Good memories.”

Ginobili played for Messina while both were with Virtus Bologna in 2000-02.

Kevin Durant had 34 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who can wrap up the series in Game 5 at home Tuesday.

“You have got to give them a lot of credit,” Golden State forward Draymond Green said. “They came out and they probably played with more intensity this game than they did the entire series.”

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spurs, but they were willed to the finish by Ginobili, who has said he will decide in the offseason if he will return for a 17th season.

Ginobili was 3-for-4 in the final quarter, including making both of his 3-point attempts, and did not have a turnover in 6½ minutes.

“I am so happy for him,” Messina said. “I’m so happy. I think he deserves everything that is happening to him in his life and his career.”

Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100

In Indianapolis, LeBron James scored 32 points and combined with Kyle Korver for all but two of Cleveland’s final 13 points as the Cavaliers evened their first-round series against the Pacers at two games apiece.

James added 13 rebounds and seven assists in his 100th career playoff game with 30 or more points. Korver made four 3-pointers and wound up with 18 points.

Domantas Sabonis scored 19 points for Indiana. Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo each scored 17, though Oladipo struggled through a poor shooting night.

Bucks 104, Celtics 102

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including tipping in the go-ahead basket with 5 seconds left, and the Bucks beat Boston to even the first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

The Celtics’ Marcus Morris missed a 14-footer at the buzzer with Khris Middleton’s hand in his face to seal a nail-biting win.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Boston.

Wizards 106, Raptors 98

In Washington, John Wall took over down the stretch after Bradley Beal fouled out, having a hand in 10 of the Wizards’ last 14 points and finishing with 27 points and 14 assists as No. 8 seed Washington came back to beat No. 1 Toronto and even the first-round series at 2-2.

The game was tied 92-92 with about five minutes left when Beal — who led Washington with 31 points — drew his sixth foul on a play in which he and DeMar DeRozan collided while the Raptors had the ball. Beal raced along the sideline, put his hands on his head, then returned to the Wizards’ bench area and threw a red towel before being restrained by teammates.

The Raptors went up by two, but Wall pulled the Wizards even with a layup that drew a goaltending call, then put the hosts in front to stay by feeding Markieff Morris for a layup off the glass.

Toronto will host Game 5 on Wednesday.