Teenager Akira Sone makes history at national women’s judo championship
Akira Sone celebrates after winning the national women’s judo championship on Sunday in Yokohama. | KYODO

/

Teenager Akira Sone makes history at national women’s judo championship

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – Teenager Akira Sone became the first judoka to win the national women’s championship in her tournament debut on Sunday.

Sone claimed an extra-period win over Wakaba Tomita at the unlimited weight-class tournament, which doubles as a qualifier for the over-78-kg division at September’s world championships in Baku.

At 17 years and nine months, Sone became the second-youngest champion, following Noriko Anno, who claimed the crown in 1993 when she was 16 years and 11 months, according to the All Japan Judo Federation. Anno went on to win gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

In the semifinal, Sone defeated defending champion Sara Asahina to book her berth in the final against Tomita. She won both bouts on penalties.

Earlier in the month, Sone won her second straight national invitational weight class championship in the over-78-kg category.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Japan's Fed Cup team celebrates after beating Britain in a playoff to secure a return to the competition's top level on Sunday in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture.
Japan returns to Fed Cup elite after playoff victory over Britain
Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya beat Britain's Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in doubles on Sunday to earn Japan promotion back to Fed Cup World Group 2. With their Fed Cup playoff tied a...
Converted linebacker Trashaun Nixon of the Fujitsu Frontiers breaks a tackle by Pirates defender Keisuke Nishiyama for a gain during the third quarter of their Pearl Bowl Tournament group stage game on Sunday at Fujitsu Stadium Kawasaki. Nixon scored three touchdowns in the Frontiers' 49-10 win.
Versatile Trashaun Nixon impresses at running back as Frontiers down Pirates
The X League champion Fujitsu Frontiers lost two offensive weapons — MVP quarterback Colby Cameron and longtime ace running back Gino Gordon — after last year's national championship...
Columbus' Zach Werenski (right) reaches for the puck as Washington's T.J. Oshie looks on during their playoff game on Saturday.
Capitals take 3-2 series lead over Blue Jackets
Overtime came at the perfect time for the Washington Capitals. Outshot, outskated and outplayed by the Columbus Blue Jackets in a lopsided third period of Game 5, the Capitals went into ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Akira Sone celebrates after winning the national women’s judo championship on Sunday in Yokohama. | KYODO